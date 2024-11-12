Since 2022 Levin has been a settlement area for former refugees, with 80 refugees arriving in Levin each year since then, she said.

“We predominantly have refugees from Columbia but we also have a few Venezuelan people. What we want is to give them the skills needed to have a sense of independence which is why we’re starting this programme in Levin.”

She said the programme is for former refugees who are new to driving, need to go from a restricted to a full licence, or need the skills to gain a New Zealand licence.

“In some cases, they may be a fully licensed driver in another country but that doesn’t apply here. It’s all about helping them succeed.”

The programme relies on volunteers, she said.

“We pair our drivers with volunteers who spend an hour with them twice a week. They’re given a dual-controlled car, meaning there is a brake on the driver and passenger side. Our new drivers also receive a few driving lessons before they’re placed with a volunteer, ensuring they know some of the basics.”

She said they’re currently in need of more volunteers.

“This is a really rewarding programme. What we’re looking for is patient fully licensed drivers who have had their full for two years or more who can donate two hours of their time each week. If this is something you can help with, we’d love to hear from you.”

For more information on becoming a volunteer, email Jennie Wylie at jennie.wylie@crf.org.nz.