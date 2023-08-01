The 1993 NPC Championship-winning Horowhenua team. Trevor Mason is fourth from left in the second row.

Former Horowhenua-Kāpiti lock forward Trevor Joseph Mason has died. He was 62.

Mason joined the Paraparaumu Rugby Club in 1987, previously having played for Petone and Paremata-Plimmerton clubs, and gained selection for the Horowhenua NPC team that same year as first choice lock, playing 12 representative matches that year.

The following two seasons he spent in Australia playing for a premier side in Surfers Paradise.

He returned to play for club and province in 1990 and was part of the immortal Horowhenua team that won the NPC third division championship in 1993, beating Wanganui at Spriggens Park, gaining promotion to second division the following season.

A tall and imposing figure on the field, Mason played a total of 37 games for Horowhenua and scored three tries, and he notched up more than 100 senior club games for Paraparaumu, remaining an active member of the club after hanging up his boots.

Current Paraparaumu club president Peter Hunt described that contribution to the club as “immense”. Mason was the club’s patron.

“Trevor was involved with the club, not only was he a great player and team man, he was also fully involved in everything required to run a club always doing far more than his share of work.

“He had a huge heart.”

Mason coached junior rugby, college rugby, age grade rugby, senior rugby at all levels and was involved with the club’s golden oldies team, the Kāpiti Gorillas.

A service for Mason would be held Friday, August 4 at the Paraparaumu Rugby Club at 11am, followed by a private cremation with immediate whānau.

He is survived by his three children, Tiana, Cody and Brooke, and grandchild Honor.





