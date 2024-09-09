Dane Coles has signed up as an assistant coach for the Horowhenua-Kāpiti U16 rugby team. Photo / David Haxton

Dane Coles has signed up as an assistant coach for the Horowhenua-Kāpiti U16 rugby team. Photo / David Haxton

Former All-Black Dane Coles is returning to his roots.

Coles, who retired from rugby last year, is back on the field helping the next generation of rugby players, signing up as an assistant coach for the Horowhenua-Kāpiti under-16 Nuas rugby team.

“It’s really good to be involved with this side and I guess you could call it a full-circle moment.”

The All Blacks veteran played for the team in his youth for two seasons, and said it’s great to be involved with the club again.

“It’s awesome to come back and give back to that group. I’m mates with the forward coach so I spoke to him and asked if they’d like a hand on the coaching side. He said that’d be good and that’s that. It’s good to give back to one of the clubs that started it all for me.”