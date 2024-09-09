Advertisement
Former All Black Dane Coles takes on Horowhenua-Kāpiti U16 Nuas assistant coach role

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Horowhenua Chronicle·
Dane Coles has signed up as an assistant coach for the Horowhenua-Kāpiti U16 rugby team. Photo / David Haxton

Former All-Black Dane Coles is returning to his roots.

Coles, who retired from rugby last year, is back on the field helping the next generation of rugby players, signing up as an assistant coach for the Horowhenua-Kāpiti under-16 Nuas rugby team.

“It’s really good to be involved with this side and I guess you could call it a full-circle moment.”

The All Blacks veteran played for the team in his youth for two seasons, and said it’s great to be involved with the club again.

“It’s awesome to come back and give back to that group. I’m mates with the forward coach so I spoke to him and asked if they’d like a hand on the coaching side. He said that’d be good and that’s that. It’s good to give back to one of the clubs that started it all for me.”

Coles, who played in the 2015 Rugby World Cup winning team, is working alongside head coach Robbie Hutchinson and assistant coaches Tim Mcmillan and Ben Lynch-Phillips.

“I’m keen to work with these guys, helping to grow the Horowhenua-Kāpiti Nuas and pass on the knowledge I learnt from my rugby career to the next generation of footy players.”

He said it’s been a pleasure getting to know the team.

“They’re a good bunch of boys with a good attitude and are keen to learn. I’m still a bit fresh to the coaching gig but I’ve been to a couple of trainings but the boys are definitely on the right track to playing some good footy.”

Horowhenua rugby development coach Ryan Shelford said the club is happy to have Coles on board.

“It’s unreal. Dane is an amazing human being who has always had a close place in his heart for the Nuas.”

He said Coles will be able to provide a wealth of knowledge to both the players and other coaches.

“I think we’ll all be able to learn something from him and his rugby career. He had spoken to Ben about the coaching gig and mentioned he always wanted to give back. We’re just excited to have him on board.”

The under-16 side starts their season this weekend, with a match against Wellington.

“We’re looking forward to it and it should be a great season.”


