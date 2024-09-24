The team at Volunteer Central. From left are Audrey, Bev, Jill, Kate, Ankita, and Janetta. Absent- Grant and Lisa. Photo taken with a 1966 Marshal Press Camera

Across Foxton are volunteers from every walk of life helping the community in almost every way you can think of. In this occasional series of photo-articles, the MAVtech Museum’s photographer Jacob Brookie is using vintage cameras from the museum’s collection to show you a day in the life of our town’s volunteers.

Over a quarter of New Zealanders are volunteers – contributing at least 159 million voluntary hours each year. Statistics New Zealand estimates the annual economic value of volunteering to be over $4 billion, but the real value comes from the impact volunteers have in their communities – as well as the wellbeing of the volunteers themselves. MAVtech’s cameras visited Whatunga Tūao Volunteer Central’s meeting in Foxton’s Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom to capture how their team supports local volunteering.

A registered charity, Whatunga Tūao Volunteer Central helps both volunteers and the organisations they work with – and one of the ways they do this is matching volunteers with their perfect role. There are over 1800 volunteers in their network, and the Whatunga Tūao Volunteer Central team match the volunteer’s interests and availability to vacant opportunities. Close to 200 organisations are Whatunga Tūao Volunteer Central Members – including Foxton groups such as MAVtech and the Foxton Beach Community Centre and Health Shuttle – and Whatunga Tūao Volunteer Central provides workshops to help these groups engage, retain and assist their volunteers. Liaising with Local Government and hosting Volunteer Recognition Events is also part of the work Whatunga Tūao Volunteer Central does.

Twice a year Whatunga Tūao Volunteer Central’s office volunteers and staff meet to discuss plans, recap past events and to get to know new members of the team. A guest from a member organisation also attends to share ideas. It is a chance for manager Kate Aplin to present the latest reports and surveys about volunteering so everyone is aware of changing trends. “People are moving to more episodic volunteering, which means they are interested in shorter term projects,” she explains. “The challenge for organisations is modifying their voluntary roles to suit these needs.”

The rising cost-of-living means that many people do not have the same amount of time to volunteer as they used to, and the costs of travelling to where they volunteer can also be a challenge.