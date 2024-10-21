Ted Melton is the chairman of the trust and has worked alongside the police for much of his career. As well as leading the trust and helping to improve services, he spends a lot of time sharing the work of the trust and making sure the public know how the cameras are used. In charge of the control room is Denis, who has been volunteering for the past five years. “An important part of being an operator is having computer skills” he explains.

“Footage of crime is often used as evidence, so you need to know how to store it.”

Every member of the Horowhenua Community Camera Trust is a volunteer – and the camera operators are requested by police to search their footage for recordings of incidents which happened hours or days before. But crime is now less common thanks to the camera network – in Himatangi Beach, identifiable crime dropped substantially after they were installed.

The cameras are only preemptively monitored when a major incident is expected. During Levin’s street racer disorder this year a volunteer was on duty and provided real-time updates. Not only did this aid the immediate response, but it helped police to impound involved vehicles and issue infringement notices in the days that followed.

A pair of safety cameras at the Foxton Beach Surf Lifesaving Club.

After checking in at the control room, Ted visited Coast Access Radio’s Levin Mall studio for an interview about trust’s new coverage strategy. As well as planning to establish cameras in Foxton, Shannon and elsewhere, the trust wants to form partnerships with other safety groups to work out gaps in their services and avoid overlapping.

Ted also acknowledges the trust’s sponsors, including the Horowhenua District Council and Electra. Aside from funding needed to increase safety-camera coverage, existing cameras need to be maintained and cleaned – with some zoom and pivoting cameras needing many adjustments each year.

Oliver from Coast Access Radio interviews Ted at the Levin Mall Studio.

Ted was also keen to talk about the strict privacy rules the trust follows. The trust’s camera network is operated by police-vetted volunteers who undergo a suitability assessment and three months’ training. Footage is only supplied to the police and is automatically deleted within 40 days if not required for an investigation.

“We encourage local groups who want to set up safety cameras to work with us because if privacy issues are not sorted, the police cannot use any footage.”

Endowment funding granted by the Horowhenua District Council with the support of the Te Awahou Foxton Community Board and the Foxton Beach Progressive Association enabled the trust to expand its camera network to Foxton Beach in 2020. The five camera locations help police respond to anti-social driving, and one car thief provided evidence for their own prosecution after breaking into a car parked under a camera.

Volunteers around the country help police keep their communities safe, but few have as many ‘eyes’ as the Horowhenua Community Camera Trust. Anyone interested in finding out more, or who wants to ask about volunteering for one of several important roles, can drop in and talk to the team at the front desk of the Levin Police Station.

