Levin Community Patrol is looking for new members.

Hemmingsen said patroller Mel Cook, who did a majority of the work to secure funding for the purchase of the vehicle, was now scaling back his services after 30 years.

“Mel Cook spent hours completing the paperwork needed to apply for the funding that was needed,” he said.

“The patrol is very sad to lose the services of Mel, but he has committed to being ‘on call’ to share his experience and knowledge whenever it is needed.”

Hemmingsen said now all they needed were more volunteers to help out on patrol.

“We are looking for service-minded people who are prepared to go out on day or night patrols and to be the ‘eyes and the ears’ of the police in an effort to make and keep the community safe,” he said.

“Potential patrollers must submit an application form, undertake the police vetting process, complete the 10-module training booklet – with assistance, of course – and then provide the patrol co-ordinator with the dates when they are able to go out on patrol, usually once or twice a month.”

Initially, new patrollers would go out with a more senior patroller and be given the opportunity to act as a driver or observer when out on patrol, Hemmingsen said.

“We do encourage younger members of the community who wish to join the police to work with the Community Patrol so that they can gain some knowledge and experience of what is required doing police work.

“Uniform shirts, caps and jackets are provided, and wet-weather gear is available for use on those shabby or cold-weather days.

“There is just one word of caution for younger people wishing to join the patrol. Community Patrol policy requires that drivers of the new vehicle must be aged 25 years or older, in order to comply with insurance requirements.

“The Levin Community Patrol is also seeking older members, even retirees, and would encourage older couples to offer their services to undertake day patrols when they can patrol together around the Levin CBD and elsewhere.

“Local shopkeepers love to see our uniformed presence walking around the local shops, particularly during holiday times. Being outside schools before and after school hours is also a good time to be seen, watching and monitoring pick-ups and drop-offs is also important.”

Application forms to be a patroller are available from the police station in Bristol St, the Coast Radio Station in the Levin Mall or by texting or phoning 0274 805 834.