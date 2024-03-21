Sixty different countries are represented among Horowhenua College's students. Photo / Horowhenua Chronicle

- From the desk of Horowhenua College principal Grant Congdon.

Kia ora koutou, talofa lava, greetings everyone.

The academic year for 2024 is well under way and many of the start-of-year activities have taken place. One of these is our “Flag Assembly”. This is a special assembly which acknowledges and celebrates the cultures that make up the students and staff at our college.

The Flag Assembly is highly anticipated and it always amazes everyone how many countries are represented at our college.

This year we have 60 countries represented out of the 195 countries of the world. Acknowledging these cultures made for a colourful and enjoyable assembly.

Being so multicultural is a wonderful part of our college. Each culture adds a vibrancy and provides a richness to what our students experience while at college.

We encourage our students to accept and embrace cultural diversity, because each culture is unique and contributes to the culture we have as a college. The way each culture was celebrated at the Flag Assembly illustrates our students’ willingness to do this.

Understanding other cultures has encouraged us to organise two overseas trips - a staff trip to Fiji this year to experience traditional island life and culture and a student trip to Japan, to take place in 2025.

The year has started successfully and we have enjoyed meeting many of our students’ parents and engaging with the community. What we do at Horowhenua College is grow successful young adults and we so appreciate being able to partner with iwi, parents and the wider community to achieve this goal.

Ngā mihi koutou, tofa soifua, kind regards

Grant Congdon, Principal