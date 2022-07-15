Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Horowhenua Chronicle

First TED talk for Horowhenua's Waste Warriors a huge success

4 minutes to read
Mum Janelle Cody ably supported her Waste Warrior sons - from left, Anthony, Caleb and Brendon Hazel - in their first ever public speaking engagement at TEDxKapiti last month. Photo / Helen Wall

Mum Janelle Cody ably supported her Waste Warrior sons - from left, Anthony, Caleb and Brendon Hazel - in their first ever public speaking engagement at TEDxKapiti last month. Photo / Helen Wall

Horowhenua Chronicle
By Nikki Carroll

When the inaugural TEDxKāpiti event was held at Te Raukura ki Kāpiti last month, there was great representation from the Horowhenua – Philip Sue (Pixar artist), Monique Davidson (HDC chief executive), and three young boys

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.