“It starts with a pre-drive where competitors are put with a national instructor to ensure they’re suitable to be behind the wheel of a fire engine. Then they have to do a bunch of challenges at speed such as how fast they can break and how quickly they can follow instructions such as moving left or right and maneuvering around cones. The speed event is a great way to see how they react under pressure.”

On Saturday the competitor’s parking skills will be tested, he said.

“Cones will be laid out to replicate some real-life scenarios drivers may have like parallel parking and parking the truck up in the shed. This will be judged on depth perception when drivers operate the trucks.”

Volunteers make up 86% of the competitors.

“We have people from all walks of life including volunteers and paid staff members. In the past, we’ve had members of the Defence Force and last year’s winner worked at the international airport. Some of the competitors are also professional drivers, operating truck and trailer units so this event will be right up their alley.”

The United Fire Brigades’ Association also runs firefighter, waterway and road crash challenges. While each challenge is different, he said they all have the same goal.

“It’s all about making sure the firefighters are equipped with the knowledge and skills to help people when the time comes. Also, it is great bragging rights if you beat your buddy in the challenge.”

The details:

What: United Fire Brigades’ Association (UFBA) National Drivers Challenge

When: Friday-Saturday, August 9 and 10, 8.30am-4pm

Where: Chris Eamon Circuit, Mansfield Park, 59 South St, Feilding



