People can watch firefighters take part in a national driving challenge in Feilding this weekend.
The United Fire Brigades’ Association (UFBA) National Drivers Challenge will have 100 firefighters completing bay and parallel parking, driving straight, changing lanes, braking, estimating clearance and negotiating serpentine and shrinking chicanes, showcasing their ability to drive fire trucks.
UFBA chief executive Bill Butzbach said spectators can gain insight into the world of firefighters and see the skill it takes to control and manoeuvre a fire truck with precision and patience.
“This challenge provides an opportunity to practise and perfect their driving skills to ensure the safety of their crew on board and other road users while responding to an emergency. This event is a vital opportunity for sharing, upskilling, testing against compliance and simple camaraderie for firefighters to network in a competitive and safe environment.”
Event co-ordinator Jason Prendergast said the challenge is split into two categories - speed and parking. The speed event takes place on the Friday.