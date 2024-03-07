Fiona Greig at the old courthouse in Levin, which will soon be a cafe run by her.

Raumati South chef Fiona Greig is all about healthy food and fresh, local produce, especially plants.

“There are many healthy ways to create a dish and we use all parts of the plants we use,” she said.

After 14 years as a business owner with businesses in Raumati South and for a while in Waikanae the owner/operator of Sunday Cantina has a twinkle in her eye when she talks about her latest venture: a cafe based in Levin’s old courthouse.

She was one of two businesses who put their hand up for the building in the most recent round of expressions of interest and presented an exciting business plan offering a lot more than cafe food.

“We plan to do much of the same as in the other cafe but a bit gruntier. We will cater for all dietary requirements.”

She intends to serve breakfast and lunch every day of the week and dinner four or five nights a week. “It will not exactly be fine dining, with more casual, well-done dishes.”

A cocktail maker from Wellington will take care of the drinks. The building will get a deck for outdoor catering in summer and live music in the afternoons can be expected.

“We will be available for events such as weddings,” she said. The cafe will also do catering jobs and organise cooking classes.

Born and raised in Ōtaki in a well-known family of axemen and axewomen, Greig Fiona said she had gone the went through the wringer as a young woman, but with determination and hard work turned her life around and became a professional and business success.

She feels connected to Levin, remembering O’Malley’s as her teenage hang-out. Her daughter lives in Levin and a year ago she bought a house here. Though she never had a Levin-based business in mind, someone local made sure she ended up here.

“Someone sent me the information regarding the council’s call for expressions of interest.” It wasn’t until very early one morning, 3am to be precise, that she thought: what the heck...why not.... give it a go.

Though it is not clear yet when doors will be opened to the public, the layout of the cafe is being carefully worked out and the building had never been a cafe before and needed to be kitted out properly. It will be a masterpiece, like the dishes that will be created there, she said.

“I want to create an ambience that matches this beautiful building and its surrounding Rose Gardens,” she said.

She is looking for interior decorations and food and beverages that match the historic building.

“Even though a building is just a hub, I want to respect this building and its history, which has great meaning for the locals. She believes food is about connections among staff as well as diners.

She is a popular speaker, at business breakfasts as well as in local schools. “I love to share my story, which isn’t all pretty. I want to show young people that life can be tough, but you can still achieve, despite anything bad life throws at you.

“If you work hard and connect to the right people, you can make it. Do not settle for less, but keep going,” she advises. She admits that besides lots of love and encouragement from Mum and Dad over the years she has had to do much of the work herself.

And to be a success in hospitality you need to have an incredible work ethic as it requires very long hours. Slowing down is something she is still learning but having employed the right staff for her cafe and her philosophy, she has been able to throttle back a bit and find time to write cookbooks, for example.

She looks forward to her new venture and has already been inundated with people seeking work. She said appointing the right staff is a careful process and an important part of her success. She intends to offer, at some stage, work experience placements for young people.

She trained as a chef at Whitereia, already owns a successful cafe, has written two cookbooks, and gives cooking lessons. “We use everything when it comes to ingredients. There are natural ways to create great dishes,” she said.