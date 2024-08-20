Advertisement
Final call for early bird tickets to Electra Business & Innovation Awards Night

Black Eyed Susie duo consisting of Susan Colien and Ramon Oza will entertain at the Electra Business & Innovation Awards Night.

Time is running out to secure early bird tickets for the Electra Business & Innovation Awards Night.

This event, celebrating the best in business and innovation across the Kāpiti and Horowhenua Districts, takes place in October with early bird ticket sales ending on August 28. Final general sales tickets will be available after that until they are sold out.

The event will have entertainment, locally sourced gourmet food, exciting spot prizes, and the announcement of the Customer Experience and Main Awards winners.

“We’re excited to have renowned journalist Paddy Gower as this year’s MC,” said programme manager Natalie Rutene.

“With a career spanning impactful journalism and hosting the current affairs show Paddy Gower Has Issues, Paddy is celebrated for his engaging personality and deep connection with Kiwi communities. His presence will undoubtedly add a special touch to the awards night.”

She said live music will come from Ra & Sarsha, an acoustic duo with over 20 years of combined experience, who will entertain guests with a mix of high-energy and acoustic tunes, with a closing performance by the district’s own Black Eyed Susie after the award announcements.

“This musical duo, comprising Susan Colien-Reid on violin and Ramon Oza on guitar, is known for their unique blend of Celtic, blues, and funk. Their set will include original compositions and beloved classics, ensuring a lively and memorable experience for all.”

Guests will have a menu curated by Artisan Kitchen, featuring dishes made from the finest local produce including Cheescakes by Jo, Elemental Cider, Genoese, Kāpiti Chocolate Factory, Kāpiti Olives, Sone’s Sauces, Thoroughbreads, Waikawa Fresh, and Woody’s Free Range, she said.

The details:

What: Electra Business & Innovation Awards Night

When: Thursday, October 10, 6pm - late

Where: Horowhenua Events Centre, Levin

Tickets: Available at bkh.org.nz. Early bird tickets available until August 28. General sales begin on August 29 and continue until sold out.

