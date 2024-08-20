Black Eyed Susie duo consisting of Susan Colien and Ramon Oza will entertain at the Electra Business & Innovation Awards Night.

Time is running out to secure early bird tickets for the Electra Business & Innovation Awards Night.

This event, celebrating the best in business and innovation across the Kāpiti and Horowhenua Districts, takes place in October with early bird ticket sales ending on August 28. Final general sales tickets will be available after that until they are sold out.

The event will have entertainment, locally sourced gourmet food, exciting spot prizes, and the announcement of the Customer Experience and Main Awards winners.

“We’re excited to have renowned journalist Paddy Gower as this year’s MC,” said programme manager Natalie Rutene.

“With a career spanning impactful journalism and hosting the current affairs show Paddy Gower Has Issues, Paddy is celebrated for his engaging personality and deep connection with Kiwi communities. His presence will undoubtedly add a special touch to the awards night.”