“We’re now seeking review by the community on what has been captured in the goals and actions and help confirm what should take priority in this plan for Foxton and Foxton Beach, as well as turning some thought to which groups and organisations could help with the realisation of the plan.”

The Foxton community planning drop-in sessions will allow residents to have feedback on Horowhenua District Council's draft community plan.

He said the sessions gave residents the opportunity to share their views and contribute to the future of Foxton and Foxton Beach.

“Participants can directly influence the development of the plan and its priorities by providing their ideas, opinions and unique lens to what is included in this plan.”

Allen said the sessions are beneficial to ensure the council is focusing in what’s important to the community.

“Across the sessions, there has been increasing alignment on what is important to the Foxton and Foxton Beach, which is helping to develop key priorities and actions.”

He said council is pleased with the response from the community so far.

“We look forward to continuing to work together to shape the future of Foxton and Foxton Beach. We recognise that this area is likely to face the pressure of change in the coming years, especially as the Ōtaki to North Levin (Ō2NL) highway is constructed. The community plan becomes an important tool to help shape future outcomes. Your participation is crucial in ensuring that the plan reflects the community’s needs and aspirations.”

For those unable to attend a session, the draft community plan is also available to view at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom and other council facilities, and feedback can be provided to the Te Awahou Foxton Community Board members and online, Allan said.

“We will continue to explore other options for making it possible for those interested to provide their input.”

The details:

What: Community planning drop-in session

When: Tuesday, August 6 10am-12pm at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom and 5.30pm-7pm at Manawatū Marine Boat Club

Register: Visit the council website or email