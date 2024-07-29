The previous Foxton community planning drop in sessions were attended by several people.
The Horowhenua District Council wants to hear feedback from Foxton residents about their draft plan for Foxton.
On Tuesday, August 6, the council is holding two drop-in sessions focused on the draft community plan for the Foxton and Foxton Beach areas.
The draft plan follows on from feedback received by residents in the area, who said what they valued about the area, their concerns and the opportunities they see for the community.
Deputy mayor David Allen said after the previous sessions seven key areas were identified: nature and environment, community, culture and heritage, transport and infrastructure, commercial, tourism and recreation.
That feedback was compiled into a draft working plan, which was now being taken back to the community for review and further input.
“We’re now seeking review by the community on what has been captured in the goals and actions and help confirm what should take priority in this plan for Foxton and Foxton Beach, as well as turning some thought to which groups and organisations could help with the realisation of the plan.”
He said the sessions gaveresidents the opportunity to share their views and contribute to the future of Foxton and Foxton Beach.
“Participants can directly influence the development of the plan and its priorities by providing their ideas, opinions and unique lens to what is included in this plan.”
Allen said the sessions are beneficial to ensure the council is focusing in what’s important to the community.
“Across the sessions, there has been increasing alignment on what is important to the Foxton and Foxton Beach, which is helping to develop key priorities and actions.”
He said council is pleased with the response from the community so far.
“We look forward to continuing to work together to shape the future of Foxton and Foxton Beach. We recognise that this area is likely to face the pressure of change in the coming years, especially as the Ōtaki to North Levin (Ō2NL) highway is constructed. The community plan becomes an important tool to help shape future outcomes. Your participation is crucial in ensuring that the plan reflects the community’s needs and aspirations.”
For those unable to attend a session, the draft community plan is also available to view at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom and other council facilities, and feedback can be provided to the Te Awahou Foxton Community Board members and online, Allan said.
“We will continue to explore other options for making it possible for those interested to provide their input.”
The details:
What: Community planning drop-in session
When: Tuesday, August 6 10am-12pm at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom and 5.30pm-7pm at Manawatū Marine Boat Club