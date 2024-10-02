Advertisement
Faraglioni aims for first stakes win in Group 1 Arrowfield Stud Plate at Matamata

By Jess de Lautour
Horowhenua Chronicle·
2 mins to read
Group One contender Faraglioni during an exhibition gallop at Taupo last month. Photo / Peter Rubery (Race Images Palmerston North)

Ultra-consistent mare Faraglioni is out to shed her bridesmaid’s tag in today’s Group 1 Arrowfield Stud Plate (1600m) at Matamata.

Three weeks ago, the daughter of El Roca finished a game runner-up to Grail Seeker in the Group 1 Tarzino Trophy (1400m), an identical result to last season’s Group 2 Auckland Thoroughbred Breeders’ Stakes (1400m), Group 1 TAB Classic (1600m) and Group 2 Westbury Classic (1400m).

Josh Shaw, who trains Faraglioni out of Levin, had the fortune of basing her in Hawke’s Bay throughout the week prior to the original Arrowfield meeting on Saturday, which was abandoned following the first race.

“I think she’s probably better off than most because she didn’t have that travel up to Hastings last week, I based her up there for the week prior,” he said.

“Every other horse was likely either in transit or on course but she never left her box. Going up to Matamata (on Tuesday) will just be like travelling for any other race for her really.”

While delighted with her effort in the Tarzino, Shaw is hopeful the mare can collect a deserved stakes crown at the rescheduled meeting, where Johnathon Riddell remains on board from barrier 10.

“Her run in the Tarzino was very good, I was expecting with that draw that she would be able to position up where she wanted to and she just ran into one better unfortunately,” he said.

“She had a good piece of work on Sunday morning, she worked with a mate of Guy Lowry’s and that ended up being her final piece of work. She had a trot and a canter today and will do the same before travelling up.

“Hopefully we can go one better.” – LOVERACING.NZ News Desk

