Group One contender Faraglioni during an exhibition gallop at Taupo last month. Photo / Peter Rubery (Race Images Palmerston North)

Group One contender Faraglioni during an exhibition gallop at Taupo last month. Photo / Peter Rubery (Race Images Palmerston North)

Ultra-consistent mare Faraglioni is out to shed her bridesmaid’s tag in today’s Group 1 Arrowfield Stud Plate (1600m) at Matamata.

Three weeks ago, the daughter of El Roca finished a game runner-up to Grail Seeker in the Group 1 Tarzino Trophy (1400m), an identical result to last season’s Group 2 Auckland Thoroughbred Breeders’ Stakes (1400m), Group 1 TAB Classic (1600m) and Group 2 Westbury Classic (1400m).

Josh Shaw, who trains Faraglioni out of Levin, had the fortune of basing her in Hawke’s Bay throughout the week prior to the original Arrowfield meeting on Saturday, which was abandoned following the first race.

“I think she’s probably better off than most because she didn’t have that travel up to Hastings last week, I based her up there for the week prior,” he said.

“Every other horse was likely either in transit or on course but she never left her box. Going up to Matamata (on Tuesday) will just be like travelling for any other race for her really.”