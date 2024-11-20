Tomescu said the exhibition also features items from the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa’s Buller’s Birds: The Art of Keulemans and Buchanan exhibition.

“Showcasing prints of illustrations from New Zealand’s most famous books on native birds. A highlight of Buller’s Birds is the work of Dutch artist Johannes Gerardus Keulemans, which is very relevant for the Dutch community and supporters at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom.”

The exhibition is a collaboration between Manawatu Estuary, Foxton Wildlife Centre and Save our River Trust (SORT), she said.

“They have also been included in the collaboration from an educational and environmental perspective and awareness.”

An illustration of a kākāpō by Johannes G Keulemans. The work, part of Museum of New Zealand Te Papa’s Buller’s Birds: The Art of Keulemans and Buchanan exhibition will be on show during the Korori, Korora exhibition in the Māpuna Kabinet Art Gallery at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Artists who have their work on display include Maungarongo (Ron) Te Kawa, Robert Scotcher and Michael Angelo.

“Maungarongo is a takatāpui fabric artist, educator, and storyteller of Ngāti Porou descent, whose vibrant textile work draws upon rich cultural narratives.”

Scotcher will have photographs on display and Angelo will have carved sculpture works, she said.

“Robert, a UK-born wildlife photographer now based in Te Awahou, Foxton, captures the natural beauty and behaviour of New Zealand’s birdlife and Michael, a Ngāti Kahungunu carver and painter, is renowned for his vibrant wooden murals and paintings that reflect his perspective intersection of Māori tradition and spirituality.”

An illustration of kiwis by Johannes G Keulemans. The work, part of Museum of New Zealand Te Papa’s Buller’s Birds: The Art of Keulemans and Buchanan exhibition will be on show during the Korori, Korora exhibition in the Māpuna Kabinet Art Gallery at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The exhibition also features artwork by local children, she said.

“The voice from local tamariki (children) is a special feature of the exhibition and provides a fresh and imaginative perspective on the native birds of their surroundings. Sonja Hart ran the children’s workshops, and the Foxton Menzshed helped with the plywood birds that were a part of this exhibition, which the children painted.”

She said the exhibition is family-friendly with activities planned as well.

“Activities include building a healthy estuary.”

Entry to the exhibition is free.

“All are welcome.”

The details:

What: ‘Korori, Korora’

When: Opening Sunday, November 24, 2024 until Friday, February 28, 2025

Where: Māpuna, Kabinet Art Gallery in Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 92 Main St, Foxton.

Opening hours: Monday-Friday 9am-4pm and 10am-3pm on weekends



