Ivy-Rose, left, Marara, Blake and Mason.

A team of students from Fairfield School were the winners of this year’s Horowhenua Blue Light police physical competency test.

The competition, which took place in August, was for Year 7-8 students from local primary schools across the district, with a senior category for college students running alongside it.

Nineteen teams of four entered the Year 7-8 competition, with a team from Fairfield School coming in first place with a time of 2.45.08.

In second place was a Koputaroa School team with a time of 2.50.40 and in third was a St Joseph’s School team with a time of 2.57.18.

Youth aid constable Fiona Read said all participants worked hard and gave the competition everything they had.