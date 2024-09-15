Advertisement
Fairfield School wins Horowhenua Blue Light police physical competency test

Grace Odlum
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Horowhenua Chronicle·
2 mins to read
Ivy-Rose, left, Marara, Blake and Mason.

A team of students from Fairfield School were the winners of this year’s Horowhenua Blue Light police physical competency test.

The competition, which took place in August, was for Year 7-8 students from local primary schools across the district, with a senior category for college students running alongside it.

Nineteen teams of four entered the Year 7-8 competition, with a team from Fairfield School coming in first place with a time of 2.45.08.

In second place was a Koputaroa School team with a time of 2.50.40 and in third was a St Joseph’s School team with a time of 2.57.18.

Youth aid constable Fiona Read said all participants worked hard and gave the competition everything they had.

“All the teams showed great teamwork and determination to complete the course which police must pass biannually to be fit to remain as frontline officers.”

The winning Fairfield School team was made up of Blake (12), Mason (13), Ivy Rose (13), and Marara (12).

Both Blake and Mason said the course wasn’t difficult at all, while their teammates Ivy Rose and Marara said the 200-metre run was challenging. Marara said climbing the wall at the end was a particularly tough part as well.

The four students are all house captains at their school, and Blake said all of them make the top five in cross country each year, which was how they got picked for their team.

In the senior competition, six teams competed, with participants coming from Waiopehu College, Manawatū College, and Horowhenua College and members of the Horowhenua Police, said Read.

“Horowhenua [Police] were pushed hard but took out the win with a time of 2.30.85.″

In second place was Manawatū College with a time of 2.35.24, and in third was Horowhenua College with a time of 2.39.32.

The event was supported by local landscapers Green By Nature which organised and ran a sausage sizzle for the participants and their supporters.

