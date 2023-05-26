Fairfield School in Levin is having its 60th jubilee later this year.

Fairfield School in Levin is having its 60th jubilee later this year.

Fairfield School pupils are taking on school projects that are helping them learn about aspects of its history, from chalk and duster to whiteboard.

The school is about to celebrate its 60th jubilee with a reunion later this year and current students are actively engaged in learning how the school has evolved and how teaching and education had changed.

Classes were taking on different projects, like learning about the history of the school gala, the school staff, or how the school adapted during the Covid-19 lockdown periods.

Teacher Sally Rollinson was part of the jubilee committee and said there was also a group working on a musical production with a reunion theme, while another student had designed the reunion logo.

“It’s great because they see their importance and their place and realise that they are part of our school history themselves,” she said.

Some of the students recognised family members when looking through photos. One student had recognised a grandparent, who was now going to come into the class a talk to students about her time at the school.

Fairfield School new entrants Carter Su, Mia Shiel and Leon Grove help office manager Glennis Small collate jubilee photos.

Office manager Glennis Small, who had worked at the school for the last 30 years, was also part of a jubilee committee. Her daughters Kim and Alana were both taught at the school, while her late husband Darryl was a former board of trustee member and treasurer around the time the school built its current hall.

Small was in a unique position to comment on the changes in the school, which had doubled in size during her time. She remembers opening the school safe by turning the dial back and forth and listening to the “clicks”, and much of her work at the time was done by typewriter.

Her length of service meant she now regularly saw children of former pupils attending the school. Some of the current students were planning to interview her and document her recollections.

“It has been a fabulous place to work,” she said.

The staff at Fairfield School in 1974.

A special invitation was going out to one of the early teaching staff, Jenny Burnell, who students were learning had a courtyard at the school in her name.

The school officially opened on February 4, 1963. The first pupil was Bronwyn Spicer, and the teaching staff was Miss Gatchell, Miss Slessor, Mrs Goss and Mr Hoult as the head teacher.

An official opening was held on April 6, attended by Minister of Education of the time, Blair Tennant. An article that appeared in Horowhenua Chronicle told how pupils sang songs, a fundraising gala was held, and a bouquet of flowers was presented to the oldest pupil of the school, Verna Coley.

The two youngest pupils at the time, Vivienne Jenkins and Bruce Jongste, cut a ribbon to declare the school officially open and “an icecream firm assisted to make the occasion noteworthy by handing out free icecreams”.

An electric school bell was installed, grass laid, and an assortment of school books purchased. The school roll initially was 151. Today, the roll is 462.

Mr Hoult, in his report to the commissioners, said there was a proposal to have sealed footpaths outside the school soon. It had only basic play equipment to start with, and old tyres, boxes and old balls were donated.

The first recorded minutes of the Fairfield School commissioners was held at Levin East School in 1962, with W Albrecht, C Jepsen and Messrs HH Brown, WF Doreen, LJ Elwood, TW Hudson and WK Lidstone in attendance.

The Fairfield School logo designed by student Zoe Yagolnitzer.

Meanwhile, reunion tickets have gone on sale. Email reunion2023@fairfieldlevin.school.nz to register.

EVENT PROGRAMME:

Friday, September 8: 4pm - powhiri followed by a get-together at the Fairfield School Hall.

Saturday, September 9: 11am - tree planting followed by cutting of the cake.

5pm-10.30pm Levin Cosmopolitan Club for buffet dinner and cash bar, band starts at 7.30pm.





