Facial eczema season is fast approaching: Follow these steps to make sure that you are prepared

Make sure you have a plan in place if facial eczema strikes.

Step 1: Refresh your knowledge of the disease.

Facial eczema is a disease which commonly affects cattle, sheep and alpacas. It occurs when animals eat fungal spores which are found at the base of the pasture. These fungal spores release mycotoxins that cause liver damage followed by skin peeling (photosensitisation).

Once the liver is badly damaged it cannot regenerate and this can eventually lead to death or chronic wasting sometime later. It is important to note that we see the skin peeling after the damage to the liver has already happened, so prevention is the only way to combat this disease.

The high-risk season usually runs between late January to May but is dependent on warm and moist weather conditions. Levels can vary between properties.

Step 2: Sign up for email notifications about local counts.

Regional counts are carried out by Levin and Horowhenua Vets weekly from January until the season is finished. This is free to sign up for. In this email we circulate the weekly counts and recommendations on what to do for your farms. This can also be found on our Facebook page.

Step 3: Make a plan for your animals.

Over the facial eczema season it is essential for your animals to receive some form of zinc. We recommend a zinc bolus for sheep and cattle, and zinc pellets for alpaca. Talk to your techs if you have not zinc bolused before. Pasture fungal spray can also be used to keep the spore counts down, but careful monitoring and some zinc treatment still may be required. Spore counts are recommended on every individual property before bolusing begins to ensure that you are beginning treatment at the right time.

We offer plenty of help and support here at Levin and Horowhenua Vets, from information and advice about the disease and help with bolusing stock. So please reach out and talk to the friendly farm team to see how we can help you.

- Ashleigh Taylor is Large Animal Vet Technologist at Levin and Horowhenua Vets