Expressway to affect your property? Real expert help is a phone call away

Property owners affected by plan for an expressway held protest meeting and a march through Levin in 2019.

Property owners affected by plan for an expressway held protest meeting and a march through Levin in 2019.

Landowners affected by the pending Horowhenua Expressway (Ō2NL) can get help when negotiating with NZTA for the sale of their properties - a necessity for the realisation of this national road of significance.

Now that the expressway is a little bit closer to reality - as NZTA has lodged Notices of Requirement and applications for resource consents with the councils recently - landowners who have not yet been approached by NZTA will hear from them shortly about the purchase of their properties.

This is a rather specialised area of expertise involving the Public Works Act, and it is unlikely landowners will have the expertise needed to deal with this process.

However, expert and free help is here, as Jas Madhar and Mark McKinley from Land Compensation Consultants Ltd have all the knowledge and experience needed to help you through the complicated acquisition process.

“We have been representing landowners whose properties had to be acquired under the Public Works Act for the past 25 years and around the country. That is all we do. Our staff have worked in property, law, and for local and central government,” said Jas.

Jas himself was a senior acquisition manager for NZTA from 2013 to late 2018, and has intimate knowledge of how the process worked with property owners affected by both the Mackay to Peka Peka and Peka Peka to Ōtaki expressways.

For a while, he also dealt with Ō2NL property acquisitions for NZTA, but moved to LCCL two years ago, so he is now able to take the bull by the horns for local property owners dealing with NZTA and represent owners’ rights.

“We are committed to helping property owners and get the best deal possible for them,” he said.

Mark said his company has worked with people dealing with Transmission Gully and the Kāpiti Expressway.

“We know the uncertainty and stress people face.

“We can deal with NZTA for you. Most landowners in Horowhenua who are affected have small properties, ideal for them to retire on, and having to make way for NZTA is huge. Every property and every owner is different, as are their dreams and aspirations. We deal with each individually and try to get the best deal for them.”

He said owners are entitled to the best advice, and under the Public Works Act, NZTA must pay a reasonable price and have reasonable costs involved in acquiring properties needed.

“This is not the property owners’ doing. We do not charge for our services. NZTA will have to pay.”

“Any property owner can talk to us in full confidence. We walk you through the process, we ensure you know throughout what is going on, and you make all the decisions.

“We know how the other party thinks. It is a very specialist field dealing with government agencies and government Acts. We help people to their true rights while avoiding any potholes on the road.

“We minimise stress and upheaval. Great care must be taken to ensure full compensation is assessed and paid. Expressway construction will affect permanent loss as well as temporary disturbance for property owners, and many properties will not need to be required in their entirety, making this more complex.”

While their company is based in Auckland, it does have an office in Johnsonville. Jas lives in Wellington, while Mark is a Kāpiti Coast resident.

Contact Jas Madhar on 09 582 0815 or 021 775 430, or email: jas@landcomp.co.nz. Their website is: www.landcomp.co.nz.