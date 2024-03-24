The Village Vets in Levin: Antonia Miers, reception, Jackie Coutts, diagnostic manager from Zoetis, Paul Mitchell, owner/manager, Monique Ashman, vet nurse, Trinette Anderson, diagnostic manager from Zoetis, Naomi Annesley, veterinarian with 40 years experience, Anthony Stone, adoption and kennel manager for Greyhounds NZ, Kelly McDermott, veterinarian. The tan greyhound is BigTime Birdie and the black greyhound is Sugar Boom Boom.

Paul Mitchell and partner Kelly McDermott, an experienced vet, are the new owners of Your Village on Queen St East in Levin.

Living in Feilding, the pair are preparing to move to Horowhenua and expand the clinic, having secured the services of previous clinic staff including experienced vet Naomi Annesley.

The pair now own three animal-related businesses and are preparing to start up a fourth. Apart from Y our Village Vets, they own a home-based euthanasia service for pets and the national blood bank for pets.

Kelly hails from the US and has been a Massey University-trained veterinarian for 10 years.

Eight years ago she started Peaceful Pets, a home-based euthanasia service for pets. Rather than come to the vet clinic with a very sick animal, Kelly comes to you, your cat or dog’s favourite spot, like a beach for a walk to ease its death.

It is a personalised service and the pair plan to take it nationwide. Currently it is available from Manawatū to Wellington only.

Four years ago they took over the New Zealand Companion Animal Blood Bank, the only one in the country, that provides blood to emergency clinics for pets around the country.

“We have a farm with 18 greyhounds who donate blood once a month for this service. We supply blood as well as plasma.”

The bloodbank has been around for 25 years.

Your Village Vets has its own specialised equipment which allows them to diagnose problems within minutes.

“Rather than take blood samples and send them away, we can do the diagnostic tests ourselves and prescribe appropriate treatments,” Mitchell said.

“Haematology can be established within four minutes, kidney and liver functionality within 12.”

The ageing building will undergo a transformation in the years to come to better serve the customers.

The plan is to bring all services under one roof eventually.

Mitchell said the clinic is small and can offer a personalised service.

“We know you and your animal. We are customer-oriented.”

He is hoping to attract more vets and vet nurses to the clinic to cater for more customers.

They take all companion animals but have a special spot in their hearts for a few breeds.

Anthony Stone, adoption and kennel manager at Grey Mates in Manakau, uses the services of Your Village Vets, along with other vet clinics, as he has many greyhounds that need a forever home at the end of their careers on the track.

He has been in the job for four years and rehomes greyhounds straight off the tracks.

“We desex, do behavioural assessments prior to rehoming.”

He has been a greyhound owner for 20 years and has four himself.

Kelly and Paul have a great passion for the breed, but dachshunds can also be found there as vet Naomi breeds them.