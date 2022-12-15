Showjumping is part of Horowhenua's AP&I Show.

The 2023 Horowhenua AP&I Show will offer a lot to horse lovers, from ponies to showjumping events, including the Grand Prix, and Clydesdales. The show attracts participants from throughout New Zealand.

Showjumping will be held throughout Saturday and Sunday, January 21-22, with a short break away for the Grand Parade. During the Grand Prix, horses and riders from all over the country will need to negotiate barriers set at 1.3m to 1.4m high.

Clydesdales were originally bred for heavy farm and industrial work.

There is plenty of seating in the grandstand and around the oval where it all takes place.

David Liddle, chief horse steward for the Levin show, said he expected almost 700 entries. “That’s not 700 horses, though. Most horses enter more than one event.”

He said entrants came from throughout New Zealand and many would make Horowhenua part of a show tour as they travelled from show to show.

Clydesdales will be on show on Sunday, when expert judges will put them through their paces. Clydesdales are a breed of draught horse and get their name from the area where they originate from in Scotland. They were used to haul coal.

This show is run under the rules and regulations of the Royal Agricultural Society of NZ and Equestrian Sports NZ.