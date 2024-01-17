Kendall Hamilton, 11, and Evie Blyton, 9, with Chico and Ouzo.

From giant Clydesdales to miniature ponies to braying donkeys, so many horses have entered the Horowhenua AP&I Royal Show organisers have had to start competition a full day earlier.

Traditionally equestrian events would start tomorrow, but competition had to start early today to squeeze them all in. The sheer amount of online entries taken by organisers - there were now more than 420 horses entered - had meant 17 extra classes had to added to the show.

Some horses had entered more than one event, so the actual number of entries was 1948.

Equestrian show secretary Ann Waddell said it was a least 30 per cent increase on normal numbers, with competitors lured by the prestige of a Royal Show medal, with the Horowhenua Show granted “Royal” status this year. There was a contingent of horses coming from the South Island.

Shanae McKay and M.E. Shogun in action at the Horowhenua AP & I Show last year. Photo / Paul Williams

A host of locals, young and old, have entered the show, like Kendall Hamilton, 11, and Evie Blyton, 9, with their horses Chico and Ouzo.

They both belong to the local pony club and they’re with their horses every spare minute they can get. They’ll hike up the hills, or take a ride to the beach - have horse will travel.

The chance to show their horses was exciting. Kendall has been competing in most Royal Shows in the North Island in the Novice Pony class, but for Evie it was her first Royal Show.

Their horses would present today like they’ve just stepped out of a salon, shampooed, coloured, hooves plated and oiled, mane plaited and a false ponytail added, all to have them looking their best for the judging panel.

Kendall Hamilton and Chico.

All gear had to be cleaned and oiled too.

The girls said win or lose they were just happy to be competing, lured by the fun and hype of the show. Kendall’s mother Danielle said that’s all they could ask.

“Win or lose, as long as you show good sportsmanship is all you can ask. It’s about the experience and showing your horses. They’ll look really pretty.”

Judges were coming from all over New Zealand. Judging was a subjective thing, but learned eyes would be looking for the whole package and how a horse presents on the day in each particular class. There’s a section for every horse.

Waddell said there was no doubt being a Royal Show was the reason for the increase in entries.

“It’s brought a lot of people back that haven’t been for years,” she said.

Maurice Beatson posted a clear final round in a jumpoff with Levin rider Shanae McKay to take top honours in the Grand Prix event at Horowhenua AP&I Show last year. Photo / Paul Williams

A popular equestrian discipline each year was the show jumping, with crowds able to view the action up close. It attracted top horses and riders, like master rider Maurice Beatson who had been a regular entry in recent years.

At last year’s show Beatson, 70, recorded his 212th career Grand Prix success. Having a rider of Beatson’s experience and class was a real drawcard.

Last year’s Grand Prix event was thrilling. It came down to a jump-off between Beatson and young local rider Shanae McKay. After clear rounds it was just one clipped rail in a final jump-off that separated the master and the apprentice.