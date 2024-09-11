Taitoko School pupils are growing, figuratively and literally, as they start on a new sustainable journey.
Teacher and enviro lead Jess King said the school enrolled in the nationwide enviroschools programme at the start of term three.
“We started our journey because we know the importance of teaching our kids to be kaitiaki (guardians) of the school environment, improving the health of our environment and the school community.”
The programme, which teaches pupils about sustainable living, pairs schools with a facilitator who helps them work through an awards system. The first level is bronze with schools progressing through the levels, working toward the highest achievement, beyond green-gold.
King, who worked at an enviroschool before starting at Taitoko last year, said the programme is valuable.