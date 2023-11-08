Electra is selling its security monitoring business Security.

Electra Limited is selling off its security customer monitoring business.

The electricity distribution company, which services the Kāpiti and Horowhenua regions, is selling the security customer monitoring business of its subsidiary Electra Services Limited to ADT New Zealand, a subsidiary of the Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited (IMG) based in Australia.

Acting chief executive of Electra Ltd Dylan Andrews said the sale was a reflection of “focusing on investment in the core electricity distribution business”.

“We need to ensure our business is ready to meet the increasing demand from our connected customers that look to electricity to power their homes, businesses, and transport as New Zealand transitions from fossil fuels,” he said.

The transition date of the Securely brand security monitoring service to ADT is December 1, and comes hot on the heels of the acquisition of the ADT Australian and New Zealand business by IMG in August.

General manager Electra Services Stephen Frame said there would be minimal change for clients.

“They shouldn’t notice anything other than a change in billing details. ADT operates with the highest quality security accreditation from its four significant monitoring stations on both sides of the Tasman.”

Alison Kingdon, general manager of ADT New Zealand, said it’s an exciting time for the company.

“We are proud to be able to continue to deliver the great customer service that has been established by Electra Services. We are firmly focused on the future, and ensuring we continue to not only meet, but anticipate and exceed, the needs of our customers and communities.”

Electra Services is a security and monitoring company that has operated under the Securely brand and was wholly owned by Electra Ltd.

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air.