Levin Riding for the Disabled received funding through the Horowhenua Special Projects Fund in 2024 to replace and upgrade aged tracks so riders and volunteers can be confident that the saddle and track meet all safety standards.

Levin Riding for the Disabled received funding through the Horowhenua Special Projects Fund in 2024 to replace and upgrade aged tracks so riders and volunteers can be confident that the saddle and track meet all safety standards.

The first round of Horowhenua District Council’s community grants opens for applications next week.

Mayor Bernie Warden said the grants have a new streamlined funding framework, making it easier for residents to access grants and funding.

“We’ve streamlined our existing funds, combining them to make it easier for people to understand what to apply for, with the hope that more community members who don’t typically access funding will do so.”

Recent successful grants include improvements to lighting and power at Kawiu Marae, a community notice board for the Manakau District Community Association and Horowhenua Vibes summer events for rangatahi, led by Muaūpoko Tribal Authority.

As well as streamlining the funding, two new funding categories have been added, he said.