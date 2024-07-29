Levin Riding for the Disabled received funding through the Horowhenua Special Projects Fund in 2024 to replace and upgrade aged tracks so riders and volunteers can be confident that the saddle and track meet all safety standards.
The first round of Horowhenua District Council’s community grants opens for applications next week.
Mayor Bernie Warden said the grants have a new streamlined funding framework, making it easier for residents to access grants and funding.
“We’ve streamlined our existing funds, combining them to make it easier for people to understand what to apply for, with the hope that more community members who don’t typically access funding will do so.”
Recent successful grants include improvements to lighting and power at Kawiu Marae, a community notice board for the Manakau District Community Association and Horowhenua Vibes summer events for rangatahi, led by Muaūpoko Tribal Authority.
As well as streamlining the funding, two new funding categories have been added, he said.
“We’re excited to introduce a new fund to support our iwi and hapū partners with an urupā grant for maintenance... seeing it come to fruition is great. Additionally, our new youth development fund puts our rangatahi front and centre, offering them the opportunity to apply for funding to support both their achievements and social initiatives.”
The new Urupā Fund will open on February 1, 2025 following consultation with iwi and hapū partners. The Youth Development Fund will accept applications year-round, with the committee assessing and awarding funds as applications are received.
Chairwoman of the community funding and recognition committee Piri-Hira Tukapua said as well as the changes, some funding amounts will be gradually increased over five years.