Droopy power line diverts traffic away from State Highway north of Levin

The droopy power line on State Highway One north of Levin.

A droopy power line has caused a traffic to be diverted from State Highway One north of Levin this afternoon.

Emergency services arrived at the scene at the north end of Oxford Street shortly after 3pm after responding to calls from passing motorists.

Police set up a road block and diverted northbound traffic along York Street and southbound traffic along Kawiu Road.

Staff from power company Electra were at the scene attempting to fix the droopy power line that at its lowest point was about 3m from the ground.

There was probably enough room for small cars could safely pass underneath, but definitely not trucks.

One of the power poles connected to the droopy line was on a noticeable lean. At this stage it was unknown whether the droop was cause by a collision with the power pole itself, or whether a passing vehicle had unknowingly collected the power line.

None of the nearby residents spoken to by Horowhenua Chronicle reported hearing a noise that would indicate a collision.