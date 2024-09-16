The Levin Pottery Club sits next to the Horowhenua Art Society and Thomson House buildings. All three will be open for the Open Day in the Park event on Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, September 29.

Haliwood said there will be plenty to see inside the Horowhenua Art Society building over the weekend.

“We are a membership-based society and welcome artists of all abilities to paint, draw and create in our large, well-equipped studio. We hold regular classes and workshops and our daily painting groups provide an opportunity for artists of all abilities to work on their projects with lots of encouragement and assistance. At the open weekend, we will have displays and demonstrations in the studio. There’ll also be artwork there to buy.”

Thompson House representative Diane Means said the park’s main building, Thompson House, is an iconic Levin venue.

“It’s a gracious old home, set in the lovely grounds and dates back to the 1920s. It is one of Levin’s finest recreational venues and is the hub of many community activities.”

Thompson House, situated on 119 Bath St, will be open to the public during the Open Day in the Park event on Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, September 29.

She said the building was given its formal name in 1974 by the Levin Borough Council and a steering committee of representatives from different clubs and societies.

“To make the best use of a fine building the council presented the house, which they had purchased, to the people of Levin as a cultural and arts centre, providing Horowhenua with a unique venue in lovely quiet garden surroundings.”

There will be craft and art sales in Thompson House on the weekend, she said.

“Homestead Creative Crafts Levin will also be there with a display and selling beautiful quality items made by local crafters. So come along and enjoy a walk in the Thompson House.”

The Levin Spinners and Weavers Guild will be in Thompson House during the Open Day in the Park on Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, September 29, showcasing different fibre art techniques.

The house is still used by different groups to this day, with the Levin Spinners and Weavers Guild meeting there for many years, said Means.

“We engage in spinning, weaving, knitting, crochet, felting, dying and free-form fibre arts and are a part of Creative Fibre New Zealand.”

The Levin Pottery Club will also be open to visitors over the weekend. Potter Yolanda Watson said the club has operated from the venue for over 50 years.

“Our membership consists of people of all ages and abilities, which means there is always someone to help with guidance or practical advice. If you would like to look at our club come along on the open weekend.”

The Details

What: Open Day in the Park

When: Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, September 29, 10am-4pm

Where: 119 Bath St, Levin











