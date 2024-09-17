Foxton musician Dillon Lamb knows he wants to see more community events in his hometown, so he is taking matters into his own hands.
The hip-hop artist, who goes by the stage name Dilz, is gearing up to release his EP, and has organised a community event called Te Awahou Mini Fest to celebrate.
“I’ve always been keen on giving back, and I’ve always wanted to find a way for my music journey to go full circle and do something like this. I feel like I’m in a position now where I have been able to tap into all my networks and connections to put something on for Foxton that we’re missing.”
He said the event will include lots of different activities and has gotten lots of community support.
One of the things Lamb knew he wanted to do was provide free haircuts for kids.