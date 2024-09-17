The haircuts will be done by Foxton Barber and Beauty and Napier’s 19NintyOne Barbershop, who he had connections with, along with a couple of local hairdressers.

“Not every kid can afford to have their parents take them to get a haircut. I felt like it was important to give them that day for those that miss out.”

There will also be a free barbecue. Mad Butcher Palmerston North is providing some sausages at a discount, and Turk’s Poultry in Foxton is providing free sausages.

Giveaways will also be a big part of the day, said Lamb.

There will be vouchers for an icecream truck that will be at the event, New World gift cards, and cake vouchers.

Lamb said there will be challenges and games to participate in to win the prizes, such as a chilli sauce challenge, gumboot throw, and some other easy activities.

He’s also got other local artists, as well as artists from across the country, lined up to perform and provide entertainment.

“We have also tapped into local college and primary schools to give their students an opportunity to showcase their talent.”

And to finish the day off Lamb has booked a professional videography crew coming to film a music video for one of his new songs, with members of the public invited to be part of the video.

“I’m wanting to shoot a music video with the public’s participation and get them behind the shoot and involved.”

Lamb said if the event were a success he would love to see it become an annual thing.

“My end goal is to turn it into an annual event and keep getting it bigger and better with more support and allow people to become more aware of it.”

Lamb will be releasing his EP under his umbrella brand, Making a Statement Entertainment, which also has a clothing line and a podcast under it.

The EP is being made in collaboration with Joshy E, another Kiwi artist, and is called Fire with Fire. It is made of six songs.

The EP will mark Lamb’s return to music after taking a few years off.

“It’s a big project for me.”

The Details

What: Te Awahou Mini Fest

When: September 29

Where: Foxton township