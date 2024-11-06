When he left college, he performed in bars and at community events, and in 2017 he started making his debut album, Metamorphosis.

For that album, he worked with New Zealand rapper Scribe, who he said was a huge inspiration.

Dillon Lamb's whole EP will come out in December.

“That was a huge accomplishment for me.”

Now, seven years later, after a bit of a hiatus, he’s in the process of releasing his next EP, which will have six songs on it.

Lamb has released the first song on the EP, Perspective, which he produced under the label he created – Making a Statement.

He said the music video for the song, which was created in collaboration with Joshy E and with community involvement, was sitting at 150,000 views across all platforms, and he “couldn’t ask for a better comeback moment”.

Lamb said the song was important to him because he grew up surrounded by people who “fell victim to the system” - a theme which is explored in the song.

“Joshy resonated with it because he’s been through the system ... so it was a song we could both connect with that was close to home.”

He said it doesn’t matter what background listeners have; they’ll all connect with it.

Lamb said he showed the song to his grandparents, parents, and wife, Aroha-Lee, and said it resonated with all of them.

“I knew I was on the right track when I was able to get my wife, my parents and my grandparents unbiased to enjoy what they’re seeing.”

Lamb’s next music video is set to come out on November 16, with another coming out in December alongside the release of the whole EP.

Lamb posts updates on his music on his Facebook page.