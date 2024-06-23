Tim Costley, National MP for Ōtaki.

Last week we took our family to watch the Paraparaumu College production of Grease at Southwards Theatre. It was a fantastic evening and showed the depth of talent of our youth as they not only sang and danced, but made and managed the set, set up and operated complex sound and lighting, and put on a great evening of family entertainment.

The local choreography and musical arrangement in particular were amazing. I’m reluctant to name anyone because there were well over 100 people who deserve the recognition.

The same was true at the Horowhenua College kapa haka competition. It was an emotive and inspirational Friday afternoon in the college gymnasium, seeing students and some of the staff take part. It was special to have Chris Wilton there, one of the two original composers of the school haka.

That theme continues as we head into Matariki and a full calendar of local events. My diary is full with cultural and community events. From Ngā Manu, Ōtaki Pottery, Toi Mahara and Kāpiti Arts and Crafts (their 50th year) holding daytime events to showcase their treasure, to community street parties in Levin, Ōtaki and Foxton.

There are quiz nights, pool parties and storytimes for kids in local libraries. I’ll be at most of these events and I hope to see you there too.

Lately, I’ve visited nine schools, HLC and UCOL in Levin and some ECE centres. I’ve spent time with St John Ambulance crews, with Lions clubs and Probus, and I held a special afternoon tea for all our local social service community groups.

This was a great chance to hear more stories from them and to encourage and support them. They do an amazing job for our community and are too often undervalued. I intend to keep supporting, connecting and encouraging however I am able.

I know how tough it is at the moment, and how two years of high inflation (which means high interest rates and high prices) is hurting us all. Every one of these groups is helping to make a difference, and every bit of difference matters.

Let’s finish with some great news: our Government signed the contracts to build the new expressway from Ōtaki to north of Levin. This is a tangible sign of commitment to finally build this lifesaving and productivity-lifting road.