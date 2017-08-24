Ohau residents Terry and Carrol Jordan enjoying the winter sun at the Bishops Vineyard subdivision's village green, which the subdivision developer wants Horowhenua District Council to take ownership of.

A property development company wants Horowhenua District Council to take ownership of land in one of its developments for a nominal $1, as part of a strategy by the developer to sell slow-moving sections.

At Horowhenua District Council's meeting next week, councillors are due to consider a proposal to purchase a three-quarter acre block owned by the Bishops Vineyard Owners' Association in Ohau's Bishops Vineyard subdivision.

The block is the 'village green', a common grassed area with trees and stone area with trees and stone walls, surrounded on three sides by subdivision sections.

The association is in the process of winding up and needs to offload its assets.

The association is being wound up as it had been difficult selling subdivision sections with the covenants that were part of the association's compulsory membership, said Barry Clevely, the project manager for the subdivision's landowner.