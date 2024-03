Results from Rongotea stock sale yesterday showed autumn calves selling well. Credit: NZPA / Ross Setford

- from Darryl Harwood, NZ Farmers Livestock Ltd

Rongotea Sale Report March 19

Strong demand for autumn-born feeder calves kept prices up at Rongotea today, reported Darryl Harwood of New Zealand Farmers Livestock.

3-year Beef Shorthorn bulls 975kg made $1.24/kg and Hereford-Friesian cross steers 610kg made $2.74/kg.

2- year Hereford-Friesian cross steers 415kg made $2.96/kg, Friesian steers 443kg-500kg made $2.74/kg and Friesian cross steers 318kg made $2.71/kg.

2-year Hereford-Friesian cross bulls 503kg made $2.89/kg and Friesian bulls 429kg-485kg made $2.68/kg-$2.89/kg.

2-year Hereford-Friesian cross heifers 465kg made $2.67/kg, Angus cross heifers 414kg-433kg made $2.61/kg-$2.73/kg, Friesian heifers 427kg-435kg made $2.37/kg-$2.53/kg and Friesian cross heifers 374kg made $2.01/kg.

Yearling Angus cross steers 240kg made $2.75/kg and Friesian cross steers 255kg made $2.35/kg.

Yearling Murray Grey bulls 272kg made $2.61/kg.

Weaner Angus cross steers 183kg made $470 and Speckle Park cross steers 155kg made $500.

Weaner Friesian bulls 140kg-191kg made $530-$710, Hereford-Friesian cross bulls 124kg-195kg made $500-$610 and Angus cross bulls 158kg made $450. Speckle Park cross bulls 162kg made $500 and Limousin bulls 156kg made $540.

Weaner Hereford-Friesian cross heifers 110kg-160kg made $490-$600, Angus cross heifers 136kg made $540 and Charolais cross heifers 182kg made $650.

In calf Limousin cows 465kg made $935.

Boner Friesian cross cows 509kg made $1.59/kg and Friesian cross cows 385kg-533kg made $1.30/kg-$2.14/kg.

In the calf pens, Friesian bull calves made $205-$370, Angus cross bull calves made $185-$350, Speckle Park cross bull calves made $110-$230, Simmental cross bull calves made $285 and Charolais cross bull calves made $300. Hereford-Friesian cross heifer calves made $110-$250, Simmental cross heifer calves made $230, Charolais cross heifer calves made $200 and Speckle Park cross heifer calves made $180-$250.

Disclaimer: This information is derived from NZ Farmers Livestock Ltd’s auction records. Whilst all care has been taken by NZ Farmers Livestock Limited to compile this information, (E & OE), NZ Farmers Livestock Limited and its employees take no responsibility for its accuracy, and no warranty is expressed or implied is made regarding the accuracy, adequacy, completeness, reliability or usefulness of the information.