Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Horowhenua Chronicle

Cricket: Levin’s Mikaela Greig signs with Central Hinds following White Ferns debut

Horowhenua Chronicle
2 mins to read
Mikaela Greig, who debuted for the White Ferns this year has re-signed with the Central Hinds. Photo / Andrew Cornaga, Photosport

Mikaela Greig, who debuted for the White Ferns this year has re-signed with the Central Hinds. Photo / Andrew Cornaga, Photosport

Three Manawatū cricket players have re-signed with the Central Hinds.

The Central Districts Cricket Association has also announced their contracted squad for the 2024-25 season, with players from Manawatū, Hawke’s Bay, Wairarapa and Nelson selected.

One of the three is right-hand batter Mikaela Greig, who has re-signed with the Central Hinds following her New Zealand A and White Ferns debuts in the summer.

Greig, an ex- student of Waiopehu College in Levin, captained the New Zealand A to a series win over England A and toured England with the White Ferns in July. She first joined the Central Hinds when she was 18 and is now in her 11th year with the side.

Other Manawatū players joining Greig are the seasoned right-arm off-spin allrounder Ashtuti Kumar and right-arm all-rounder Hannah Rowe, both from Palmerston North.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kumar debuted for the Hinds in 2019, while Rowe made her Central Hinds appearance in 2011.

Meiring said the team’s efforts during the Dream11 Super Smash campaign were a standout of the 2023-24 summer and he hopes they’ll have another great season this year.

“We’ve got a group who understand what it takes now and can’t wait for a chance to be back on that stage and go one better this season.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Central Hinds 2024/25 contracted squad: Aniela Apperley - Hawke’s Bay, right-arm pace bowler, Georgia Atkinson - Wairarapa, right-hand batter, leg-spin, Ocean Bartlett - Wairarapa, right-hand batter, leg-spin, Flora Devonshire - Hawke’s Bay, left-arm off-spin allrounder, Anna Gaging - Nelson, right-arm pace bowler, Kate Gaging - Nelson, wicket-keeper, right-hand batter, Claudia Green - Hawke’s Bay, right-arm swing bowler, Mikaela Greig - Manawatū, right-hand batter, Ashtuti Kumar - Manawatū, right-arm off-spin allrounder, Emma McLeod - Wairarapa, right-hand top order batter, Rosemary Mair - Hawke’s Bay, right-arm pace bowler, Thamsyn Newton - Hawke’s Bay, right-hand batter, Hannah Rowe - Manawatū, right-arm allrounder and Kerry Tomlinson - Hawke’s Bay, right-hand batter.

A 13th contracted player will be announced on Tuesday, August 27.

Save

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle