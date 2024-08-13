Mikaela Greig, who debuted for the White Ferns this year has re-signed with the Central Hinds. Photo / Andrew Cornaga, Photosport

Three Manawatū cricket players have re-signed with the Central Hinds.

The Central Districts Cricket Association has also announced their contracted squad for the 2024-25 season, with players from Manawatū, Hawke’s Bay, Wairarapa and Nelson selected.

One of the three is right-hand batter Mikaela Greig, who has re-signed with the Central Hinds following her New Zealand A and White Ferns debuts in the summer.

Greig, an ex- student of Waiopehu College in Levin, captained the New Zealand A to a series win over England A and toured England with the White Ferns in July. She first joined the Central Hinds when she was 18 and is now in her 11th year with the side.

Other Manawatū players joining Greig are the seasoned right-arm off-spin allrounder Ashtuti Kumar and right-arm all-rounder Hannah Rowe, both from Palmerston North.