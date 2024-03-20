Kapiti Old Boys bowler Martin Harrison has been a key figure in the senior side this season.

Kapiti Old Boys bowler Martin Harrison has been a key figure in the senior side this season.

It’s the gift that keeps giving, and Kāpiti Old Boys have a chance extend their 50th-jubilee celebrations by snaring some more silverware this weekend.

The young and in-form Kāpiti team — who already have the Horowhenua-Kāpiti senior one-day cup in the cabinet — have a shot at a clean sweep of one-day titles when they meet Whanganui United in the Coastal Cup final at Victoria Park this weekend.

Horowhenua-Kāpiti clubs might have dominated the Coastal Cup in recent seasons, although Kāpiti Old Boys were the only side from the province to make the semifinals of this year’s competition, played between clubs from HK, Whanganui and Wairarapa.

And while it might be the first time Kāpiti Old Boys have made the Coastal Cup big dance, the form book does read well.

KOB won the Horowhenua-Kāpiti two-day club competition in 2021-22 and 2022-23, won the one-day title this year and, although beaten, they made the final of the T20 competition this year.

KOB president Brendan Harris said getting a shot at the one-day double was a credit to a relatively young team, even more meritorious considering they also went into hiatus a few seasons ago when struggling for numbers.

It must be mentioned that the KOB senior B team also won their competition one-day final this season, putting another cup in the cabinet.

“It’d be awesome. It’s been a great season already for the club and we’re in with a shout,” he said.

While there is no exposed form in the head-to-head stakes because the round-robin game between KOB and Whanganui United earlier in the season was washed out, both teams appear to be hitting their straps.

KOB made the Coastal Cup final with a gritty win against Red Star in the semifinal last weekend, winning the toss and batting first. Wet weather in Masterton on Saturday meant the game was postponed to the reserve day, Sunday.

The visitors started well with openers Daniel Franks (37) and Daniel Browne (60) getting set, while Tristan Cleote chimed in with 48 and Carter Andrews hit a valuable 24 off 12 ball at the death.

But they needed to bowl well on a wicket conducive to scoring runs, and Red Star looked as though they were cruising early in their chase of 245.

Marty Harrison is an unmistakable figure on the field, bowling with cap and sunglasses.

Cue a spell from mercurial bowler Marty Harrison, who is an unmistakable figure on the field as he keeps his sunglasses and hat on while bowling.

Harrison proved hard to score from and swung the match around when picking up the crucial wicket of Mark Steventon for 72. Red Star were unable to build partnerships from there on and were all out for 231 in the 47th over.

The scoreboard suggests KOB leaked a lot of runs through wides — 33 in total — although 20 of those runs were wide balls that went to the boundary.

The KOB bowlers will be looking to tighten up in that area in the final against Whanganui United.

Whanganui United beat Whanganui Marist in their semifinal, scoring 207-8 off 40 overs and bowling the opposition out for 186 at Victoria Park. United’s Greg Smith (101 not out from 101 balls) carried his bat the entire innings and carried his side home.

The Kāpiti Old Boys line-up for the final remains unchanged: Daniel Franks, Daniel Browne, Taine Halbert, Jayden Rose-Miles (c), Tristan Cloete, Brayden Meikle, Martin Harrison, Carter Andrews, Zack Benton, Michael Newell, Conor Beleski.

SEMIFINAL SCOREBOARD

Kāpiti Old Boys

Daniel Franks b Peter Sigvertsen 37

Daniel Browne lbw Trey Bidois 60

Taine Halbert lbw Patrick Wootton 5

Jayden Rose-Miles (c) c Mark Steventon b Zach Anstis 4

Tristan Cloete c Trey Bidois b Peter Sigvertsen 48

Brayden Meikle not out 34

Martin Harrison c Patrick Wootton b Peter Sigvertsen 0

Carter Andrews c&b Peter Sigvertsen 24

Zack Benton c Jeremy Anderson b Peter Sigvertsen 0

Michael Newell run out 1

Conor Beleski not out 0*

Extras: 32 (15WD, 3NB, 9LB, 5B).

Total: 9 / 245 (50 Overs).

Bowling: Peter Sigvertsen 10 0 54 5. George Deans 10 1 52 0. Zach Anstis 10 1 34 1. Patrick Wootton 5 1 21 1. Trey Bidois 10 1 32 1. Mark Steventon 5 0 38 0.

Red Star

Jeremy Anderson (c) c Carter Andrews b Conor Beleski 27

Mark Steventon lbw Martin Harrison 72

Trey Bidois c Brayden Meikle b Tristan Cloete 0

George Deans b Zack Benton 43

Nathan Elliott (vc) b Carter Andrews 10

Jaco Vorster lbw Martin Harrison 0

Zach Anstis b Tristan Cloete 6

? b Zack Benton 10

? b Carter Andrews 6

Patrick Wootton c Martin Harrison b Carter Andrews 11

Peter Sigvertsen not out 1

Extras: 45 (33WD, 1NB, 11LB)

Total: 10 / 231 (47.4 Overs)

Bowling: Zack Benton 10 0 44 2. Carter Andrews 8.4 0 44 3. Tristan Cloete 9 3 28 2. Conor Beleski 6 1 40 1. Martin Harrison 10 0 38 2. Michael Newell 4 0 26 0.