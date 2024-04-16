Crash N Burn are happy to have members of the audience play along with acoustic instruments.

Crash N Burn, a duo comprising Boggy Burn (Paul Bognuda) and Phill Crash (Phill Simmonds), have had great success with their concept of involving people in their own entertainment by harking back to a bygone era when people used to have a good singalong.

Boggy said: “I used to play my saxophone and get the audience to sing along to a couple of songs during the band break, it was so much fun that we started throwing in a couple more singalongs, they went down so well we decided to try an evening of complete singalongs at the Raumati Social Club, in Raumati South.

“We took a projector and displayed the words. The show sold out and people really loved it, we are getting bookings all over the country now with people wanting to try it and this show in Levin is part of a tour ending in Auckland.”

The duo have a website, www.CrashnBurn.info where people can download the songbook to learn the chords and words. The duo are happy to have members of the audience play along with acoustic instruments.

Burn said, “There have been studies into the health benefits of singing and the social side effects of singing together, the singing seems to reduce barriers and folk feel a bit closer for the experience, many other cultures have been doing this for centuries, it’s the new yoga.”

The Levin show will be at the Firebird cafe, 58 Oxford St, on Saturday, April 20. Starts at 7.30pm and door charge is $10 or koha , under 20 free — people can choose what suits their budget.