Cow dies instantly after being hit by truck near Shannon

A cow died after being hit by a large truck near Shannon last night.

The collision happened on State Highway 57, about 2km south of Shannon, shortly after 8.30pm.

Police were alerted to the incident after receiving calls from motorists. One lane of the two-lane state highway was blocked for 45 minutes, resulting in a significant backlog of traffic.

While the cow died at the scene and there were no reported injuries to motorists.

The owner of the cow was on the scene and assisted in removing it from the road.

A police media spokesperson said there was no suggestion Police were looking to file charges.

