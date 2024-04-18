Qualifying something as ‘core’ is just modern day speak for identifying aesthetic sub-genres.

By Leala Faleseuga

With the changing of the clocks last weekend and the darker nights already upon us, suddenly autumn has changed from the memory of summer into the promise of winter. We love autumn here at the library though! For us, it’s all the cosy that autumn brings (and maybe that it’s cardigan weather), we think the library and ‘cosy-core’ is a true match.

Qualifying something as ‘core’ is just modern day speak for identifying aesthetic sub-genres, niches of identifying that aren’t just about fashion, but encompass a whole way of being. Think ‘goblin-core’, ‘norm-core’… or even ‘library-core’! Like the library itself, there’s something for everyone.

‘Cosycore’ is very autumn-coded, and characterised by things like feeling comfortable, being connected with family and friends, reading, hot drinks and good food, and having delightful hobbies. The library is your one-stop shop for getting in the cosy mood!

Firstly, why not try reading a cosy mystery? This beloved genre is a subset of crime-fiction where all the gory stuff occurs off page, the sleuth is often amateur and the setting is often a quaint community. Try Murder on Milverton Square, set in a fictional Manawatū town and written by Palmerston North author G.B Ralph. For a cosy watch you could try the series Anne with an E, available to issue on DVD. This is a beautiful show based on the Anne of Green Gables books, and one of my favourites.

We have home décor inspiration in spades, for the cosiest abode possible. Try books like 57 Buttermilk Acres: Mixing Vintage & New for a Cosy, Inviting Home and Cottagecore: Inspirational Ideas, Crafts and Recipes for Wholesome Country Living. Once the house is peak cosy, how about hosting a dinner? Invite your nearest and dearest for a meal that celebrates connection, companionship, and good food.

We have oodles of cooking books to guide you, like Kindred: Recipes, Spices & Rituals to Nourish your Kin. And to wind down from that, you can indulge in a newfound hobby, our arts and craft section is full of creative pursuits to pursue, try Adorable Houseplants to Crochet or The Re:Fashion Wardrobe: Sew your own Sustainable Clothes.

That’s really only the tip of the iceberg, the library has everything you might need to bring a bit of ‘cosy-core’ into your life, all you need is your library card. Don’t have one? If you are a Horowhenua resident, just pop down with photo ID and proof of address and we can sign you right up.

Don’t forget that the library is the de-facto living room of the community! If your home isn’t quite the cosy palace you’d hoped for, you can always join us at the library where it’s warm and welcoming, you don’t have to spend money to be there, the staff are helpful, and there’s always something to read and do. The library is the cosy heart of the community, and a place for everyone.





Leala Faleseuga is the Digital Inclusion Coordinator at Horowhenua District Council