With the changing of the clocks last weekend and the darker nights already upon us, suddenly autumn has changed from the memory of summer into the promise of winter. We love autumn here at the library though! For us, it’s all the cosy that autumn brings (and maybe that it’s cardigan weather), we think the library and ‘cosy-core’ is a true match.
Qualifying something as ‘core’ is just modern day speak for identifying aesthetic sub-genres, niches of identifying that aren’t just about fashion, but encompass a whole way of being. Think ‘goblin-core’, ‘norm-core’… or even ‘library-core’! Like the library itself, there’s something for everyone.
‘Cosycore’ is very autumn-coded, and characterised by things like feeling comfortable, being connected with family and friends, reading, hot drinks and good food, and having delightful hobbies. The library is your one-stop shop for getting in the cosy mood!
Firstly, why not try reading a cosy mystery? This beloved genre is a subset of crime-fiction where all the gory stuff occurs off page, the sleuth is often amateur and the setting is often a quaint community. Try Murder on Milverton Square, set in a fictional Manawatū town and written by Palmerston North author G.B Ralph. For a cosy watch you could try the series Anne with an E, available to issue on DVD. This is a beautiful show based on the Anne of Green Gables books, and one of my favourites.
We have home décor inspiration in spades, for the cosiest abode possible. Try books like 57 Buttermilk Acres: Mixing Vintage & New for a Cosy, Inviting Home and Cottagecore: Inspirational Ideas, Crafts and Recipes for Wholesome Country Living. Once the house is peak cosy, how about hosting a dinner? Invite your nearest and dearest for a meal that celebrates connection, companionship, and good food.
We have oodles of cooking books to guide you, like Kindred: Recipes, Spices & Rituals to Nourish your Kin. And to wind down from that, you can indulge in a newfound hobby, our arts and craft section is full of creative pursuits to pursue, try Adorable Houseplants to Crochet or The Re:Fashion Wardrobe: Sew your own Sustainable Clothes.
That’s really only the tip of the iceberg, the library has everything you might need to bring a bit of ‘cosy-core’ into your life, all you need is your library card. Don’t have one? If you are a Horowhenua resident, just pop down with photo ID and proof of address and we can sign you right up.
Don’t forget that the library is the de-facto living room of the community! If your home isn’t quite the cosy palace you’d hoped for, you can always join us at the library where it’s warm and welcoming, you don’t have to spend money to be there, the staff are helpful, and there’s always something to read and do. The library is the cosy heart of the community, and a place for everyone.
Top 10 books
Latest Non-Fiction
The Autists : Women on the Spectrum by Clara Tornvall
The Ultimate Star Wars Quiz Book: over 1000 questions to test your Star Wars knowledge! By Paddy Kempshall
Adventures in Time: The Second World War by Dominic Sandbrook
Bandit country: Brothers, Betrayal and Murder in the Heart of a Gambling Empire by Jamie Reid
The Music Diva Spectacle: Camp, Female Performers and Queer Audiences in the Arena Tour Show by Constantine Chatzipapatheodoridis
The Birth Debrief: Reflecting on Pregnancy, Reframing Birth, Redefining Post-partum by Illiyin Morrison
The Most Bizarre True Crime Stories Ever Told by Jack Rosewood
Matangireia : a Space for Maori in Parliament : a Centenary History of the Former Maori Affairs Committee Room by Ellen Anderson
The Twat Files by Dawn French
Guinness World Records 2024 by Guinness World Records Limited
What’s On
Heritage room:
Volunteers staff the Heritage rooms at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Tuesday to Saturday at the following times:
Tuesday, 10.00am -12.30pm
Wednesday, Thursday & Friday 10.00am – 12.30pm and 1.00pm- 3.00pm
Saturday 10.00am – 12.00pm
Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom Heritage Room has the Research librarian available all day every Friday.
Friday 19 April:
School Holiday Programme - Shake Up Your Senses,
Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm
Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – 12pm
Shannon Library, 1.30pm – 3pm
Friday Live Concert, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm
Jim Redmond Crib Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm
SeniorNet, Get help with your tablets, phones and laptops
Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – 12pm
Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 2pm – 3pm
Sunday 21 April:
Jazz Jam, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 2pm
Monday 22 April:
School Holiday Programme - Shake Up Your Senses,
Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm
Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – 12pm
Shannon Library, 1.30pm – 3pm
Meet Street, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 11pm
Justice of the Peace, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – 5pm
Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm
H.U.G Horowhenua Ukulele Group, Main Space, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11am – 12pm
Simply Meditation, Meditation Class, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm, koha
Knitting Workshop, Shannon Library, 1pm – 3pm
Tuesday 23 April:
School Holiday Programme - Shake Up Your Senses,
Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm
Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – 12pm
Shannon Library, 1.30pm – 3pm
Justice of the Peace, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11.30pm – 1.30pm
500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm, $2
Lego Hour, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 3.30pm – 4.30pm
Wednesday 24 April:
School Holiday Programme - Shake Up Your Senses,
Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm
Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – 12pm
Shannon Library, 1.30pm – 3pm
Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm
Crochet & Coffee Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30am
Sewing Workshop, Shannon Library, 10.30am – 12pm
Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm
Code Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 4pm – 5pm
Pop Up Eats Horowhenua, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Carpark, 5pm – 8pm
Quiz Night, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 7pm – 9pm, $5
Thursday 18 April:
Anzac Day Open Hours,
Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, CLOSED
Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 1pm - 4pm
Shannon Library, CLOSED
Leala Faleseuga is the Digital Inclusion Coordinator at Horowhenua District Council