The cast and crew behind We're Not Dead Yet with staff from Alzheimers Manawatū celebrating the play raising $5700 for the organisation.

A comedy show has raised thousands of dollars for a local organisation.

The play, We’re Not Dead Yet, written by Levin playwright Val Franklin and performed at Levin’s Speldhurst Country Estate in September, raised $5700 for Alzheimers Manawatū during its three-show season.

Franklin said she was overwhelmed by the community’s support.

“I am absolutely blown away with the amount raised. I’m only the writer, it’s the cast and crew who bring life into my characters. Thanks to all our wonderful sponsors who gave time, skills and finances to raise money for Alzheimers and mostly thank you to the community for watching.”

Alzheimers Manawatū funding and project manager Phil Burt said the money raised would go to the Levin Marion Kennedy Club.