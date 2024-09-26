Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Horowhenua Chronicle

Community rallies behind play We’re Not Dead Yet to aid Alzheimers Manawatū

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Horowhenua Chronicle·
2 mins to read
The cast and crew behind We're Not Dead Yet with staff from Alzheimers Manawatū celebrating the play raising $5700 for the organisation.
The cast and crew behind We're Not Dead Yet with staff from Alzheimers Manawatū celebrating the play raising $5700 for the organisation.

The cast and crew behind We're Not Dead Yet with staff from Alzheimers Manawatū celebrating the play raising $5700 for the organisation.

A comedy show has raised thousands of dollars for a local organisation.

The play, We’re Not Dead Yet, written by Levin playwright Val Franklin and performed at Levin’s Speldhurst Country Estate in September, raised $5700 for Alzheimers Manawatū during its three-show season.

Franklin said she was overwhelmed by the community’s support.

“I am absolutely blown away with the amount raised. I’m only the writer, it’s the cast and crew who bring life into my characters. Thanks to all our wonderful sponsors who gave time, skills and finances to raise money for Alzheimers and mostly thank you to the community for watching.”

Alzheimers Manawatū funding and project manager Phil Burt said the money raised would go to the Levin Marion Kennedy Club.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“It’s important that donations stay in the area the funds are raised.”

The Levin Marion Kennedy Club ran programmes for people with dementia, to help with socialisation and cognitive stimulation, he said.

“Clients refer to themselves as members and the facility is referred to as a club. This gives a sense of belonging and reduces the need to use language many do not wish to identify with. Clients are allocated regular days with many increasing attendances as they and their carers see the difference it makes. Participation in the day programme often extends the time people with dementia remain living at home.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Burt said the money would help fund the programmes.

“We just want to give a huge thank you to Val and her troupe of thespians. Alzheimers Manawatū staff attended the Sunday matinee and it was a hoot.”




Save

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle