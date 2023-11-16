The proposed walk and cycleway runs across privately owned land, not too far from the lake. Volunteers have been busy planting native trees and shrubs between the farm paddock and the walkway.

Horowhenua’s Long Term Plan process is being used to advance local plans to convert a farm cattle race into a public walk and cycle way with options for horse riding. The path runs between Kowhai Park/Punahau/Lake Horowhenua and Lake Waiwiri/Papaitonga Reserve across privately owned land.

A small committee led by Levin Rotary Club has been formed to advance the plans, which have been around for a few years but appear to be going nowhere. “Everyone said it was a good idea, but nothing has happened so far,” said Geoff Kane, who used to own the farm, which is now owned by Horizons for the Arawhata Wetland project and runs between the two lakes.

The old cattle race could easily be converted into a walkway, cycle or horse path.

“The old cattle race, which is wide enough for a milk tanker, can be used for this. It is already there. All the councils need to do is make an access way from Kowhai Park to the start of the race.”

He said the path should get also a layer of lime, like the walkway that runs along Queen Street East. He is proposing that volunteers take the project by the horns and get it done by mid-2025.

Kane is calling on both councils and any users of the area, such as the farmer who currently uses the paddocks to produce silage and Levin RDA, whose arena sits beside the path at the end of Mako Mako Rd, as well as local iwi, to join hands and make it happen.

The proposed walkway would provide a great view of Punahau/Lake Horowhenua, says Geoff Kane.

“The cattle race hasn’t been used for a while by herds of cows, and it shows. Let us not allow this to go to waste. It could be a great public walkway that is safe for everyone to use and gives great views.

“The pathway would come through the southern point of the dog park, on to the old cattle race in HDC reserve land that is part of the Donnelly Park development, into the wetland farm and out on to Hokio Beach Road. The walkway and the fencing are already there, and the plans do not interfere with plans for the wetland. It would connect to other walkways,” he said.

Kane said he hoped to speak to this plan at the council’s Long Term Plan meeting and expressed the hope all involved would now get together to “get on with this”. The current lease on the farm expires in mid-2025, so that is a great date to aim for. Funding is already available through the Donnelly Park development fund and volunteers are willing to do much of the work.