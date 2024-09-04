While that request was declined, the strong connection between service personnel of the company and the Foxton community remained, said Smith.

“The Company attends ANZAC day services each year and personnel regularly attend the Spring Fling and other events.”

In addition, two significant events in Foxton in recent years demonstrated the community benefits from that connection, said Smith.

“There have been two significant events in recent years where the community of Foxton took 21st Supply Company into their hearts. This was the severe flooding experienced in February 2004 and then the disastrous fire that burnt down the Foxton RSA clubrooms. On both occasions 21st Supply Company came to the fore with service personnel and resources, further cementing our close relationship with the Foxton community.”

In 2010, the charter was approved, and the company was granted the Freedom of the City.

Smith said 21st Supply Company currently has a posted strength of 93 soldiers and four civilian staff. Company members work in a wide range of trades including catering, logistics and ammunition technicians.

While their uniform is that of all soldiers in the New Zealand army, members of the company are easily identified through two things, said Smith.

“The green and white unit identifiers on their berets and their work ethic.”

Next week’s parade will be led by the officer commanding, Major Matthew Horn, and Smith as company Sergeant Major. The Reviewing Officer for the parade will be the mayor of Horowhenua, Bernie Wanden, with the Colonel Commandant of the Royal New Zealand Army Logistics Regiment Brigadier Jonathan Broadley in attendance.

Smith said the parade will begin at noon and will be supported by kai rakau in protection of the Charter. The company will then face a challenge from community sergeant Bernard O’Brien. The commanding officer will answer the challenge, formally requesting permission to march his soldiers through the streets of Foxton.

After the parade, members of the company will perform the Royal New Zealand Army Logistics Regiment Haka, before a formal wreath laying at the town’s cenotaph in remembrance of all the soldiers who have served before them.





Ilona Hanne is a Taranaki-based journalist who covers breaking and community news from across the region. She has worked for NZME since 2011.