Colours to fly, drums to beat and swords to be drawn when soldiers march through Foxton

Ilona Hanne
By
News director Lower North Island communities·Horowhenua Chronicle·
3 mins to read
Marching down Foxton's main street armed and in full uniform isn't something any army company, unit or regiment can do, but members of 21 Supply Company can, as pictured here during a previous charter parade.

There will be colours flying, drums beating, swords drawn and bayonets fixed in Foxton next Thursday.

Members of the 21st Supply Company of the 2nd Combat Support Services Battalion, Royal New Zealand Army Logistics Regiment (RNZALR) will parade along the main street of the town, a right the regiment has held since 2010.

It was on December 11 that year that 21 Supply Company was granted the Freedom of the Community of Foxton which allows the company to march ceremonially through the city with the stated right to do so “with colours flying, drums beating, swords drawn and bayonets fixed”.

While the privilege to do so was granted in 2010, it was back in 1987 that the idea was first mooted by what was then known as the Foxton Council. That proposal was in recognition of the company’s involvement with the Foxton community from 1983 onwards.

That original request was approved in principle by the senior officers at Linton Military Camp but it was subsequently declined by Army General Staff, as such honours were normally reserved for units, rather than sub units, said company Sergeant Major Warrant Officer Class Two Erin Smith.

While that request was declined, the strong connection between service personnel of the company and the Foxton community remained, said Smith.

“The Company attends ANZAC day services each year and personnel regularly attend the Spring Fling and other events.”

In addition, two significant events in Foxton in recent years demonstrated the community benefits from that connection, said Smith.

“There have been two significant events in recent years where the community of Foxton took 21st Supply Company into their hearts. This was the severe flooding experienced in February 2004 and then the disastrous fire that burnt down the Foxton RSA clubrooms. On both occasions 21st Supply Company came to the fore with service personnel and resources, further cementing our close relationship with the Foxton community.”

In 2010, the charter was approved, and the company was granted the Freedom of the City.

Smith said 21st Supply Company currently has a posted strength of 93 soldiers and four civilian staff. Company members work in a wide range of trades including catering, logistics and ammunition technicians.

While their uniform is that of all soldiers in the New Zealand army, members of the company are easily identified through two things, said Smith.

“The green and white unit identifiers on their berets and their work ethic.”

Next week’s parade will be led by the officer commanding, Major Matthew Horn, and Smith as company Sergeant Major. The Reviewing Officer for the parade will be the mayor of Horowhenua, Bernie Wanden, with the Colonel Commandant of the Royal New Zealand Army Logistics Regiment Brigadier Jonathan Broadley in attendance.

Smith said the parade will begin at noon and will be supported by kai rakau in protection of the Charter. The company will then face a challenge from community sergeant Bernard O’Brien. The commanding officer will answer the challenge, formally requesting permission to march his soldiers through the streets of Foxton.

After the parade, members of the company will perform the Royal New Zealand Army Logistics Regiment Haka, before a formal wreath laying at the town’s cenotaph in remembrance of all the soldiers who have served before them.


Ilona Hanne is a Taranaki-based journalist who covers breaking and community news from across the region. She has worked for NZME since 2011.

