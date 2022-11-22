Civic honour for Foxton stalwarts Sarah and Jim Harper

Sarah Harper, Horowhenua mayor Bernie Wanden, Jim Harper, and deputy mayor David Allan at this week's Civic Awards ceremony. Photo / Arjan van der Boon

Jim and Sarah Harper have made a substantial contribution - through an impressive series of conservation initiatives - to Foxton’s classy heritage looks and its revitalisation as a visitor destination.

In the knowledge that Horowhenua District Council’s 2017 investment in Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom would create a major impetus to turn Foxton into a culture, arts and heritage destination, they undertook no less than three major restoration and renovation projects.

Their investments in town - for which they have no desire for financial or commercial returns – would easily have totalled over $1 million.

Foxton locals Sarah and Jim Harper made a significant contribution to their town.

As a result of Sarah and Jim’s efforts as volunteer-but-expert conservationists, Foxton now has two outstandingly beautiful heritage facades, with the late-1800s Foxton Racing Club and Manawatū Herald buildings basking again in their former 19th century glory.

Then there is the oldest surviving ‘Sunnyside’ residential cottage in the district (mid-1800s, and one of the oldest in the country), which was relocated to 30 Harbour Street and had both its exterior and interior fully restored – including its late-1800s wallpaper, which was specifically recreated for this project.

The Sunnyside cottage was originally built in the 1860s by Mr Nye – who was responsible for creating several iconic Foxton buildings (including a church) – and was relocated from the paddocks of south Foxton, where it has been turned into a true heritage treasure.

Once Jim and Sarah’s vision of opening it to the public eventuates, it will be a great addition to Te Awahou Riverside Cultural Park, as the attraction sits right on the border of the park. Jim and Sarah’s Harbour Street cottage compares very favourably with Wellington’s Nairn Street Cottage, restored and operated by Museums Wellington.

Museum experts have commented that the Harpers may well have done a superior restoration job, and Jim is taking advice from Museums Wellington on how to finalise the exhibition displays in the cottage.

The Manawatū Herald and Foxton Racing Club buildings, as restored by Jim and Sarah Harper.

It is hoped that the Harpers’ historic cottage will attract similar additional initiatives along Harbour Street, in keeping with Foxton re-developing itself as an arts and heritage town and complementing the council’s multimillion-dollar upgrade of the River Loop Reserve.

In addition to restoration works, Jim and Sarah have been closely involved as volunteers in the MAVtech museum (including in chairmanship roles) and the Foxton Historical Society. Jim is currently co-chairman of the Foxton Historical Society and is involved in saving the heritage Court House building for future generations.

As a member of SORT, he was indispensable in the conservation, restoration and placement of the 150-year-old historic anchor (found on the River Bank) in the Cultural Park - on the corner of Wharf and Harbour Street. In other voluntary contributions, Jim’s support for the Oranjehof museum has been absolutely invaluable.

He fully restored a 200-year old Friesian clock, helped repair several damaged museum pieces, provided expert conservation advice, assisted with placing a high-value replica ship of Abel Tasman’s (De Zeehaen) in Oranjehof, and after two days of solid effort, managed to open a 1630s ‘treasure chest’ in the Abel Tasman room that had been locked for a number of years (https://www.pressreader.com/new-zealand/manawatu-guardian/20220224/281801402404115).

Nye Cottage is Foxton's oldest home, and was restored by the Harpers.

Some 30 years ago, Jim completely restored an 1880s Amsterdam ‘Perlee’ street organ (insured for over $100,000), and he and Sarah regularly roll it out of their storage - several times a year, at no cost - to play at Dutch events and other major events in the Cultural Park.

Jim and Sarah are now making an additional investment: a commercial tourism/residential accommodation development to the back of the Nye Cottage site - with its style integrated with that of the historic cottage and the neighbouring residential buildings.

Along with all the other heritage buildings in Foxton and the Cultural Park, Jim’s restorations and conservation initiatives help tell the stories of the cultural and architectural heritage that made Aotearoa New Zealand into the fascinating, unique and historic wonderland that it is.

*Arjan van der Boon, marketing manager, Te Awahou Riverside Cultural Park, commended Sarah and Jim for the Civic Award with this entry.







































