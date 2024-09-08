Artist Hannah Human transformed a Chorus cabinet with a horse mural.

Local artists are being asked to share their talents with the community, through the Chorus Cabinet Art Programme.

This annual initiative is a partnership between Chorus and Horowhenua District Council, and it invites artists to submit their designs to beautify selected Chorus cabinets throughout the district.

This year four cabinets have been chosen for transformation, with locations in Foxton, Foxton Beach and Levin. Artists should submit their designs before 5pm on Tuesday, October 1.

Mayor Bernie Wanden said the programme has seen great success in previous years, prompting Chorus, whcih fully funds the programme, to extend its partnership with the council.

“This programme is a fantastic opportunity for our community. Not only do we get new artwork in our streets, but it gives our local artists a chance to showcase their artistic talents and promote their work.”