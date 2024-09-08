Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Horowhenua Chronicle

Chorus Cabinet Art Programme open for submissions

Horowhenua Chronicle
2 mins to read
Artist Hannah Human transformed a Chorus cabinet with a horse mural.

Artist Hannah Human transformed a Chorus cabinet with a horse mural.

Local artists are being asked to share their talents with the community, through the Chorus Cabinet Art Programme.

This annual initiative is a partnership between Chorus and Horowhenua District Council, and it invites artists to submit their designs to beautify selected Chorus cabinets throughout the district.

This year four cabinets have been chosen for transformation, with locations in Foxton, Foxton Beach and Levin. Artists should submit their designs before 5pm on Tuesday, October 1.

Mayor Bernie Wanden said the programme has seen great success in previous years, prompting Chorus, whcih fully funds the programme, to extend its partnership with the council.

“This programme is a fantastic opportunity for our community. Not only do we get new artwork in our streets, but it gives our local artists a chance to showcase their artistic talents and promote their work.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Chorus community relations manager Jo Seddon agreed.

Artist Manu Bennett worked with children from Fanau Pasifika Kindergarten, who added their handprints to his Chorus cabinet.
Artist Manu Bennett worked with children from Fanau Pasifika Kindergarten, who added their handprints to his Chorus cabinet.

“We are thrilled to be working with the council again to bring more art to the streets. We have seen some outstanding murals from the district before, and are looking forward to seeing what local artists come up with this time. These cabinets become works of art in the street, often telling stories about the communities in which they are located and help discourage tagging.”

Submissions will be evaluated based on several criteria, including the design sketch, the meaning behind the artwork, originality, creativity, and how well the artwork enhances the community where the cabinet is located.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Artists must also agree to complete their work within the given timeframe. The successful artists will be selected in collaboration between the council and Chorus, with Chorus having final approval on the designs, including the option to request modifications.

Depending on the size of the cabinet, artists will be compensated between $600 and $1700 for their work.

To learn more about the criteria and to submit your application visit here.

To view murals across the country, visit here.

Save

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle