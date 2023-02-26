While the Hurricanes shot off the block from the start to be 21-5 ahead, Chiefs Manawa eventually edged ahead to win 53-21.

Plenty of newbies and plenty of passion for the game was on show last Saturday in Levin Domain where the women’s Super Rugby Aupiki season kicked off with a game between Hurricanes Poua and Chiefs Manawa. Fans of both sides were vocal initially and there was a good local crowd.

While the Hurricanes shot off the block from the start to be 21-5 ahead, after 20 minutes the much more clinical and patient Chiefs Manawa edged ahead to win 53-21, thanks to Black Fern Joanah Ngan-Woo, who set up two quick tries, avoiding rather a lot of tackles on the way.

A little rain came on to make ball and grounds a tad slippery, which did not help the Hurricanes.

Manawa’s powerful forward pack reigned supreme, especially in the second half. Manawa Captain Kennedy Simon said the first 10 minutes had come as a bit of a shock to them.

“The Hurricanes have a lot of experience, but we decided to stay calm, follow the process and rely on our set piece. The bench came in seamlessly.” Manawa has 12 debutantes, while Poua had 10.

Manawa coach Daryl Suasua said the Canes need to work on their set pieces, but have good ball players and runners in the team. Poua assistant coach Travis Church admitted both breakdown and set pieces need work.

Poua captain Jackie Patea-Ferreti also admitted their scrums and set pieces needed a lot of work. “We are stoked with the crowd and all the friends and family who are here.”

For Manawa Luka Connor was the star performer with three tries. The Chiefs are the reigning champions.

Halftime entertainment were a few rugger games between teams from local primary schools.

Chiefs 53 (Luka Connor 3, Tanya Kalounivale, Kennedy Simon, Chelsea Bremner, Georgia Daals, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, Dhys Faleafaga tries; Tenika Willison 3 cons, Hazel Tubic con)

Hurricanes Poua 21 (Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate; Ayesha Leti-I’iga, Rhiarna Ferris tries; Carys Dallinger 3 cons)

HT: 22-21