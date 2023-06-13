A Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) formation, featuring the Biggin Hill Trust Spitfire, will conduct a flypast of lower North Island centres on Friday June 16.
The flypast is in honour of the centenary of military aviation in New Zealand, which will be celebrated with a range of events at Wigram in Christchurch, the site of New Zealand’s first military air base, on the following day, Saturday June 17.
The Spitfire will take off from Ōhakea and fly as far south as Wellington before returning north.
RNZAF predecessor the New Zealand Permanent Air Force was established on June 14 1923, and a week later the New Zealand Government purchased a large portion of Sockburn Airfield from Christchurch businessman and politician Sir Henry Wigram at a heavily-subsidised price. The airfield was subsequently renamed Wigram in his honour.
The Spitfire, piloted by Squadron Leader Sean Perrett, will fly in formation with T-6C Texan II aircraft bound for Christchurch to take part in another flypast on Saturday, which will feature most of the aircraft currently flown by the RNZAF. The Texan is a familiar sight in the skies near RNZAF airfields, especially Ōhakea, where they are based, as the trainer aircraft in which all RNZAF pilots learn to fly.
Squadron Leader Perrett, who is the flight commander of the Air Force Heritage Flight (AFHF), which operates the Spitfire and other heritage aircraft, said one of the primary purposes of the AFHF was to commemorate New Zealand’s military aviation heritage through displays of some of the legendary aircraft Kiwis have flown.
“The Spitfire is a classic and a well-known example of such an aircraft. Although the RNZAF itself never operated Spitfires, many Kiwis flew them in the Second World War, mainly in Royal Air Force squadrons” Perrett said.
“This is a great opportunity for the Flight to pay tribute to 100 years of military aviation in New Zealand, by displaying an iconic aircraft in which many New Zealanders did their bit, including some who were killed in Spitfire operations. They will be especially in our minds during Friday’s flight,” he said.
The Spitfire will pass over a number of former RNZAF establishments in the lower North Island during the sortie from Ōhakea, to further acknowledge RNZAF history and the service of the people stationed around the country.
The destinations and approximate timings for the Friday flypast are as follows. Locations of current and former RNZAF establishments, or nearby centres, are in bold.
Ōhakea 2.30pm
Ōroua Downs School 2.33pm
Foxton 2.35pm
Levin 2.37pm
Speldhurst (Kimberley) 2.38pm
Ōhau 2.38pm
Manakau 2.39pm
Ōtaki 2.40pm
Waikanae 2.43pm
Paraparaumu 2.44pm
Paekakariki 2.45pm
Pukerua Bay 2.46pm
Porirua 2.48pm
Tawa 2.49pm
Johnsonville 2.50pm
Wellington Airport 2.52pm
Wellington CBD 2.54pm
Texans alone:
Blenheim 3.08pm
Woodbourne 3.09pm
Spitfire alone:
Petone 2.54pm
Trentham 2.57pm
Te Marua 2.58pm
Featherston 3.01pm
Martinborough 3.04pm
Greytown 3.06pm
Carterton 3.07pm
Masterton 3.09pm
Eketāhuna 3.15pm
Pahīatua 3.19pm
Woodville 3.21pm
Ashhurst 3.23pm
Feilding 3.25pm
Marton 3.28pm
Ōhakea 3.32pm