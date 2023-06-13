The Flight will pay tribute to 100 years of military aviation in New Zealand, by displaying an iconic aircraft in which many New Zealanders did their bit, including some who were killed in Spitfire operations. Photo / Corporal Naomi James

A Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) formation, featuring the Biggin Hill Trust Spitfire, will conduct a flypast of lower North Island centres on Friday June 16.

The flypast is in honour of the centenary of military aviation in New Zealand, which will be celebrated with a range of events at Wigram in Christchurch, the site of New Zealand’s first military air base, on the following day, Saturday June 17.

The Spitfire will take off from Ōhakea and fly as far south as Wellington before returning north.

RNZAF predecessor the New Zealand Permanent Air Force was established on June 14 1923, and a week later the New Zealand Government purchased a large portion of Sockburn Airfield from Christchurch businessman and politician Sir Henry Wigram at a heavily-subsidised price. The airfield was subsequently renamed Wigram in his honour.

The Spitfire will fly south from Ōhakea and be over Horowhenua from 2.35pm to 2.40pm. Photo / Corporal Naomi James

The Spitfire, piloted by Squadron Leader Sean Perrett, will fly in formation with T-6C Texan II aircraft bound for Christchurch to take part in another flypast on Saturday, which will feature most of the aircraft currently flown by the RNZAF. The Texan is a familiar sight in the skies near RNZAF airfields, especially Ōhakea, where they are based, as the trainer aircraft in which all RNZAF pilots learn to fly.

Squadron Leader Perrett, who is the flight commander of the Air Force Heritage Flight (AFHF), which operates the Spitfire and other heritage aircraft, said one of the primary purposes of the AFHF was to commemorate New Zealand’s military aviation heritage through displays of some of the legendary aircraft Kiwis have flown.

“The Spitfire is a classic and a well-known example of such an aircraft. Although the RNZAF itself never operated Spitfires, many Kiwis flew them in the Second World War, mainly in Royal Air Force squadrons” Perrett said.

“This is a great opportunity for the Flight to pay tribute to 100 years of military aviation in New Zealand, by displaying an iconic aircraft in which many New Zealanders did their bit, including some who were killed in Spitfire operations. They will be especially in our minds during Friday’s flight,” he said.

The Spitfire will pass over a number of former RNZAF establishments in the lower North Island during the sortie from Ōhakea, to further acknowledge RNZAF history and the service of the people stationed around the country.

The destinations and approximate timings for the Friday flypast are as follows. Locations of current and former RNZAF establishments, or nearby centres, are in bold.

Ōhakea 2.30pm

Ōroua Downs School 2.33pm

Foxton 2.35pm

Levin 2.37pm

Speldhurst (Kimberley) 2.38pm

Ōhau 2.38pm

Manakau 2.39pm

Ōtaki 2.40pm

Waikanae 2.43pm

Paraparaumu 2.44pm

Paekakariki 2.45pm

Pukerua Bay 2.46pm

Porirua 2.48pm

Tawa 2.49pm

Johnsonville 2.50pm

Wellington Airport 2.52pm

Wellington CBD 2.54pm

Texans alone:

Blenheim 3.08pm

Woodbourne 3.09pm

Spitfire alone:

Petone 2.54pm

Trentham 2.57pm

Te Marua 2.58pm

Featherston 3.01pm

Martinborough 3.04pm

Greytown 3.06pm

Carterton 3.07pm

Masterton 3.09pm

Eketāhuna 3.15pm

Pahīatua 3.19pm

Woodville 3.21pm

Ashhurst 3.23pm

Feilding 3.25pm

Marton 3.28pm

Ōhakea 3.32pm