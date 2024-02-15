Barber’s pole worm which can cause death in sheep, goats and alpaca.

By Ashleigh Taylor BVT

Levin and Horowhenua Vets

Barber’s pole (haemonchus contortus) is a blood sucking parasite that can cause ill thrift and death in sheep, goats and alpaca.

This parasite gets its name from its red and white ‘barber’s pole’ colouration under the microscope. It is seen during summer/early autumn in warm, humid conditions. So now is the perfect temperature for this worm to affect your sheep.

Adult worms attach to the stomach lining and feed on blood. These worms cause anaemia (low red blood cell), ill thrift and poor growth. Severe cases can result in death. Our vets at Levin and Horowhenua Vets have seen many sick sheep because of this barber’s pole over the last couple of weeks.

Mucous membranes of the eyes is just one sign of barber’s pole infection.

What to look out for:

- Pale gums and mucous membranes (eyes and vulva)

- Bottle jaw (oedema)

- Lethargy/reluctance to walk and run.

Faecal egg counts can help determine if your animals may be burdened with these parasites and whether a drench is required. We carry these tests out in house. Turnaround times for results is usually the same or the next day with a cost of $20.

The female worms lay up to 10,000 eggs each day, which pass out of the animal in the faeces. After hatching from the eggs, larvae moult twice before they are swallowed by stock when they are grazing. It is therefore important to think about your pasture and animals when dealing with this worm.

Other control methods include rotational grazing with other species (cattle or horses), feeding supplements, cropping or shutting up paddocks for hay to break the parasite’s lifecycle.

