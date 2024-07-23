“Our time to exhibit at the gallery fell around Matariki, so we decided to celebrate the Māori New Year and tell the story of Matariki. It’s a way to start that korero (conversation) and celebrate the Foxton community’s support in celebrating Matariki and acknowledging the Māori perspective. It’s all about new beginnings and challenges that will help people grow in the future.”

Te Kuranui a Matariki is on display until the end of October. Photo / Liz Tomescu

The exhibition highlights the talents of Te Peeti’s students with works contributed by Paora Kereama (Ngai Tuhoe, Ngāti Huia ki Matau), Shaun Hemmingsen (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Maniapoto), Karanama Peita Gregory (Tūkorehe), and Le Bron Wilson.

The carvings come from stone, pounamu, whalebone, native woods, and digital design to reflect the elements each of the children represents with Matariki in the middle, he said.

“It is a privilege to exhibit our taonga. This is a small snippet of what we do to give the community an idea of what we create.”

Te Kuranui a Matariki features works from carvers taught by Heemi Te Peeti. Photo / Liz Tomescu

As well as sharing already made pieces, the exhibition allows carvers to share the method, with live carving sessions on Thursdays, he said.

“It’s a way to show the people what we do and how we do it.”

Te Peeti has been carving since he was 6 years old.

“It came through my lineage through my father and mother’s side. Through this, I also learnt traditional tattooing. I have spent all my life carving, involved with different houses in New Zealand, learning from what I consider to be master carvers - they were my uncles and I’ve had the privilege of learning under their tutelage. I was interested in knowing the history, the korero and learning how to do it to come later. Knowing that history has helped with what I do today and I’m grateful for it.”

While he’s been classed as a master carver, Te Peeti believes he is still a student.

“You’re always learning. I learn new things every day.”

Pounamu from Te Kuranui a Matariki. Photo / Liz Tomescu

Family teaching family is another tradition Te Peeti is keeping alive, with his students also being his nephews.

“Passing that knowledge on to the next generation is important. It’s about keeping the traditions alive for the next generation.”

The Details:

What: Te Taitoa Māori o Te Awahou Trust’s Te Kuranui a Matariki exhibition

When: Now until the end of October. Live carving sessions on Thursdays

Where: Māpuna, Kabinet Art Gallery, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 92 Main Street, Foxton

Opening hours: Mon-Fri: 9am – 4pm, Sat-Sun: 10am-3pm







