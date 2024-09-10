Pink Ribbon Street Appeal Horowhenua area co-ordinator Warren Montgomery is urging people to volunteer for this year's street appeal.

Registrations are open for this year’s Pink Ribbon Street Appeal.

On October 18 and 19, more than 10,000 volunteers will be on the street shaking their collection buckets to raise money for Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand.

Pink Ribbon Street Appeal Horowhenua area co-ordinator Warren Montgomery said Horowhenua desperately needs volunteers for this year’s appeal.

“We’re looking for people who can spare two hours of their time to help out, standing at one of our collection points.”

According to the Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand website, 70% to 75% of women who are diagnosed with breast cancer and about 80% of women who die from it are aged 50 years or older.