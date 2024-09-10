Advertisement
Horowhenua Chronicle

Call for volunteers for annual Levin Pink Ribbon Street Appeal

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Horowhenua Chronicle·
2 mins to read
Pink Ribbon Street Appeal Horowhenua area co-ordinator Warren Montgomery is urging people to volunteer for this year's street appeal.

Registrations are open for this year’s Pink Ribbon Street Appeal.

On October 18 and 19, more than 10,000 volunteers will be on the street shaking their collection buckets to raise money for Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand.

Pink Ribbon Street Appeal Horowhenua area co-ordinator Warren Montgomery said Horowhenua desperately needs volunteers for this year’s appeal.

“We’re looking for people who can spare two hours of their time to help out, standing at one of our collection points.”

According to the Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand website, 70% to 75% of women who are diagnosed with breast cancer and about 80% of women who die from it are aged 50 years or older.

As well as this, 6% of breast cancer in New Zealand occurs under the age of 40 years. Although it is uncommon, men also get breast cancer, with about 25 men diagnosed in New Zealand each year.

Montgomery, who became the Horowhenua area co-ordinator three years ago, said breast cancer impacts everyone.

“I became involved as breast cancer was in the family. It’s a way for me to give back and help out.”

The charity is still looking for volunteers to collect across Horowhenua and Montgomery urges people to get involved.

“We have collection points at Pak’n Save mini, New World, Countdown, Paper Plus and The Warehouse. It’s easy and always good to chat with the locals, if anyone can help, we’d love to have you on board.”

The details:

What: Levin Pink Ribbon Street Appeal

When: Friday, October 18 to Saturday, October 19

Volunteer: visit the Pink Ribbon Volunteer website and click the Manawatū-Whanganui tab and then Levin.

