Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Horowhenua Chronicle

Brendan Dugan and Dennis Marsh to perform at Levin RSA

Grace Odlum
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Horowhenua Chronicle·
2 mins to read
Dennis Marsh (left), and Brendan Dugan.

Dennis Marsh (left), and Brendan Dugan.

Two members of the renowned country band the NZ Highwaymen are set to bring their music to Levin.

Benny award winners Brendan Dugan and Dennis Marsh will perform at the Levin RSA on Saturday and Dugan said the pair are eagerly anticipating their return to the town.

Dugan, who has visited Levin several times before, said he loves the town, and described it as a special place with wonderful people.

“I used to spend a lot of time in Levin because my good friend was a promoter there.”

He said show attendees can look forward to an evening filled with great country music, fun, and a touch of comedy.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Dennis Marsh and Brendan Dugan performing together.
Dennis Marsh and Brendan Dugan performing together.

Dugan said that he and Marsh are primarily there to enjoy themselves, while also giving the audience a good show at the same time.

“It’s just fun times for us.”

With a career spanning 60 years, Dugan said he had always preferred smaller, more intimate venues like the Levin RSA, where he feels a stronger connection with the audience.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“I’ve always said the smaller venues are the best.”

Reflecting on the evolution of country music, Dugan said it’s currently very popular.

“Country music is huge right now, with both new country and old country.”

He said he remained dedicated to traditional country music though and is grateful for his loyal supporters.

“The country music people are very loyal to their artists, and that’s why I’ve lasted so long.”

Both Dugan and Marsh are excited about their upcoming performance.

“We’re really looking forward to coming back.”

The Details

What: Brendan Dugan and Dennis Marsh

When: Saturday, August 17

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Where: Levin RSA

Tickets: $30 per person. Includes a dessert

Save

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle