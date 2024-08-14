Dennis Marsh (left), and Brendan Dugan.

Two members of the renowned country band the NZ Highwaymen are set to bring their music to Levin.

Benny award winners Brendan Dugan and Dennis Marsh will perform at the Levin RSA on Saturday and Dugan said the pair are eagerly anticipating their return to the town.

Dugan, who has visited Levin several times before, said he loves the town, and described it as a special place with wonderful people.

“I used to spend a lot of time in Levin because my good friend was a promoter there.”

He said show attendees can look forward to an evening filled with great country music, fun, and a touch of comedy.