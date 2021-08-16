Brazen theft of motorbike and trailer from Levin Mall carpark

A red, black and white Aprila Tuono, along with its distinctive three-wheeled trailer, was stolen from the Levin Mall carpark last Wednesday. Photo / Supplied by NZ Police

While making a brief stop in Levin last Wednesday, a Taumarunui couple had their motorbike and trailer stolen off the back of their vehicle.

Dalan Davison and Sarah Rupe were on their way to Wellington to trade the motorbike and had popped into Farmers to do a quick bit of shopping.

CCTV footage showed a person unhitching the trailer from the couple's vehicle then hitching it to a dark-coloured double cab ute about 5pm.

Davison said they immediately notified the police then posted a plea on social media that evening asking for help locating their motorbike.

On Friday afternoon video footage that showed the theft occurring was posted to the Manawatū, Taranaki, Whanganui-Ruapehu Police Facebook page along with an appeal to the public for information about the incident.

The post also stated the stolen motorbike had been disabled, by the manufacturer, and therefore was of no use to anyone, as it could not be bypassed nor rewired to start it.

A police spokesperson said today that a search warrant had been executed at an address over the weekend, but the stolen motorbike was not found.

"[The police] told me they were going to search more CCTV footage to help them identify the driver [of the ute] as they know the route that was taken to the property," Davison said.

The couple had offered a reward of $1000 on their original post for the return of the motorbike, and have now increased that reward to $2000.

"Someone had rung the cops on Friday about the reward offered for returning the bike," Davison said, "I just want it back and I'm prepared to pay more for it to be returned in a saleable condition."

The motorbike is a red, black and white Aprila Tuono with the number plate B7BBN.

Anyone with any information about the motorbike is urged to contact police on 105 and quote the file number 210811/5662.