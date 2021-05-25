Boxing: Six female bouts on the Taitoko Takeover Fight Night card

Michelle Rudd had some training with NZ Olympic coach Billy Meehan.

Boxing women make up almost half the card of an amateur boxing "Fight Night" in Levin tomorrow night.

From stay-at-home mothers, tradies, a policeman, and a teacher - five of the 11 bouts on the Taitoko Takeover card feature women.

Michelle Rudd has been there and done that and was a strong advocate for women's boxing. She had her first fight in 2018. She has fought again three times since.

"I wanted to break the stigma that 'girly girls' can't fight," she said.

Michelle Rudd in the corner of Sasha Uren at a previous Boxing tournament. Women make up five of the 11 bouts for Taitoko Takeover tomorrow night.

This time round Rudd is in the corner. She began coaching in 2020 on realising there was a lack of female coaches in the industry.

She was in a good position to train newcomers to the sport and offer advice, especially reassurance for those entering the ring for the first time.

"It's more exciting than scary. You work so hard for months and sacrifice a lot to fit all the training in, and then all of a sudden it's the big day. Your coaches make sure you are so well prepared that as you walk out to the ring you feel ready," she said.

Rudd said everyone had different reasons for boxing, but experience told her it was an enriching experience.

"It's so empowering for women. We have a lot of women who come in with a history of trauma and abuse, they want to feel powerful again, boxing gives them that. They feel strong and like they can protect themselves but more than that they're surrounded by people who become a second family, life long friends.

"One boxer commented that The Stable is 'her safe place'."

Rudd knows what it feels like to have your arm raised by the referee at the end of a boxing match.

"It's an absolute overwhelming feeling. There's nothing on earth like it and I know I'll never forget it. It's incredibly emotional as you have so much adrenaline running through you and have worked so hard for that moment," she said.

"I have one main female fighter I'm coaching on this card, Claire Henshaw, and I feel just as excited for her as if it was myself fighting.

"We met about five months ago in the gym and developed an instant friendship. It has been so rewarding watching her prepare for this fight and I couldn't be more proud to call myself her coach and her friend."

Rudd said safety of boxers was paramount and was a major focus of Taitoko Takeover.

Michelle Rudd said the feeling of having your arm raised at the end of a fight and months of training is indescribable.

"One hundred per cent. Safety is number one. We have very experienced refs who will stop the fight the moment it looks like it's too much for a fighter. We as coaches can also throw in the towel at any point if we think our fighter could be seriously hurt," she said.

"All fighters are checked by a doctor before they fight and the doctor remains ringside for the duration of the fights."

Taitoko was the brainchild of Rudd's husband Charles, who found boxing himself and started up a gymnasium in Waikanae and later a satellite stable in Levin.

The popularity of both stables had grown quickly with people attracted to the fitness and the challenge of boxing, and the feeling of training together with a group of people.

Promoters had gone to great lengths to ensure a polished night of boxing, with all the traditional boxing fare.

Each fighter chose their own 'walk out song'. Ring girls Vienna Williams and Tonya Bell, with ring announcer Tamahou Waikari, while a live band and Taiko drummers were booked.

Michelle Rudd coaching ladies boxing with women from Life to the Max.

There were 25 volunteers helping, while major sponsorship had been secured through Solid Art, Michelle Davies Photography (myself) Rhino Concrete Services, Concrete Pumping Equipment and Tidy Slabs.

Tickets were selling fast. Of the 1000 available, there were just 150 remaining. It will be held at Horowhenua Events Centre.

Junior Vaikai is the main bout against Jay Rea.

Bouts (Red corner v Blue ).

5pm Zane Brooks v Troy Saussey

5.15pm Kiara Comp v Claire Henshaw

5.30pm Ivan Stevenson v David Classen

5.45pm Erin Shaw v Sara Manawaiti

6.15pm Jaimee Leader v Maria Hajdu

6.30pm Shayn Van Der Fecht v Shaun Stout

6.45pm Ben Tonise v Nick Pownall

7pm Kelly Bishop-Greig v Jane Masoe

7.35pm Tania Barnett v Arna Churchward

7.50pm Jason Jack v Daniel Gillespie

8.05pm Aaron Hanson v Khan Maki

8.20 Dalanie Mihaere v Huka Kahu

8.50 Jay Rea v Junior Vaikai