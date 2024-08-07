Advertisement
Bowls Manawatū: Palmerston North Takaro Bowls Club wins national triples event

Quick Read
Tim Hook, Dean Gilshnan and Jason Pearson from Takaro Bowls Club in Palmerston North won the 2024 Laser Eye Centre Champs of Champs Men’s Triples over the weekend.

Three Manawatū bowls players have won a national title.

The 2024 Laser Eye Centre Champs of Champs Men’s Triples took place in Auckland from August 2-4 and was won by Tim Hook, Dean Gilshnan and Jason Pearson from Takaro Bowls Club in Palmerston North.

The three players were up against the top teams from across New Zealand. In their first game they lost against Paddy Stewart, David File and Steve Goldsbury from Te Karaka in Gisborne.

In the following games, they won against teams from Taranaki, Thames, Waikato, Kaitāia, the Far North and Te Aroha.

The runners-up were Kaylin Huwyler, Phil Huwyler and Kevan Sellers from Paritutu in Taranaki.

The third-equals were Paul Williams, Kevin Robinson, and John Carruthers from Maungaturoto in Northland, and Adam Blucher, Brendon Kelly and Peter Blucher from Te Atatū in Auckland.

Thames Coast players Kaye Bunn, Val Mathews and Adele French won the women’s triples event. Runners-up were Karen de Jongh, Linda Jeffries and Jocelyn Holten from Hinuera in Waikato.

The third-equals were Briar Atkinson, Tina Atkinson-Watt, Jackie Moeahu from Paritutu in Taranaki and Anne Lomas, Joanne Milich and Christine Stratton from Kaitaia RSA in the Far North.

