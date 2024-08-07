Tim Hook, Dean Gilshnan and Jason Pearson from Takaro Bowls Club in Palmerston North won the 2024 Laser Eye Centre Champs of Champs Men’s Triples over the weekend.

Tim Hook, Dean Gilshnan and Jason Pearson from Takaro Bowls Club in Palmerston North won the 2024 Laser Eye Centre Champs of Champs Men’s Triples over the weekend.

Three Manawatū bowls players have won a national title.

The 2024 Laser Eye Centre Champs of Champs Men’s Triples took place in Auckland from August 2-4 and was won by Tim Hook, Dean Gilshnan and Jason Pearson from Takaro Bowls Club in Palmerston North.

The three players were up against the top teams from across New Zealand. In their first game they lost against Paddy Stewart, David File and Steve Goldsbury from Te Karaka in Gisborne.

In the following games, they won against teams from Taranaki, Thames, Waikato, Kaitāia, the Far North and Te Aroha.

The runners-up were Kaylin Huwyler, Phil Huwyler and Kevan Sellers from Paritutu in Taranaki.